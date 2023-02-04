I’ve watched for almost 30 years as each of the villages in the south end of Seneca County has deteriorated. So many main street businesses have closed, too many houses have withered away and become abandoned, and residents are leaving in droves. Meanwhile, Seneca County continues to pull in record sales tax dollars year over year, with the county government keeping it all for itself, not sharing a single penny with the towns and villages that help produce sales tax.
In New York, 46 of our 57 counties share sales tax with towns and villages, including every county surrounding us. Does not sharing sales tax with localities make Seneca County more or less competitive? I’ve found it interesting to watch two different impacts regarding sales tax sharing in communities, and they happen to be right next to each other.
Seven miles to the south of my Lodi home is the Town of Hector, where fortunes seemingly change at the county line. They town has seen continued growth for 40 years, driven by tourism, just like in Lodi. But as Hector has experienced sustainable growth, Lodi struggles. That’s because Hector invests in its town, its residents, and in the people that visit, while many south end towns in Seneca County can’t.
Hector receives sales tax sharing from Schuyler County and uses it to create new revenue streams and promote population growth, increasing its tax base even further. They’ve built campgrounds that bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to the town budget each year. They’ve expanded their municipal water systems to rural areas. Why? To get more people to build homes and live there year-round instead of seasonally, and stay and work in the local industries.
What do we do in Seneca County? The opposite. Every town and village south of Fayette is hanging on for dear life, barely keeping up with the onslaught of tourists bombing down our rutty dirt roads. The old, quaint, seasonal cottages are now full almost every day, packed to overcapacity with out-of-state party animals that disrupt peaceful neighborhoods and put stress on roads not designed to handle high volumes of traffic. We can’t keep up with the maintenance required, and we don’t have the revenue to hire folks to help.
We don’t have revenue drivers in the sound end like the casino and landfill that help the north end of the county stay in decent shape. Add to that the vast amount of land held by the state and federal governments in the south end that is tax exempt (20% of Lodi land is owned by the Finger Lakes National Forest), and you can start to see how financially strapped we are down here.
But south-enders aren’t the only ones asking for help. The Village of Waterloo recently renewed its plea for the county to share sales tax. While our issues in the rural parts of the county revolve around infrastructure, Waterloo’s concerns revolve around public safety — primarily an inability to fund a police department. Neighboring Seneca Falls has the highest town tax rate in the county and would receive the lion’s share of sales tax sharing under any county proposal. Surely those residents would appreciate the property tax relief.
Don’t buy the argument that sharing sales tax just “reshuffles” the tax burden from county to town. Tax dollars are best spent at the most local level to address the needs of everyday residents. We should bring more of our taxes back home so that we can rebuild these once-great communities. Tell your town supervisor how important it is to send sales tax back to the towns and villages that produce it, instead of being hoarded by a county government that exercises little oversight over wasteful spending.