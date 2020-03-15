Bernie Sanders raises eyebrows when he voices admiration for the Cuban Literacy Campaign. By chance, I spent a week with Bernie and Jane Sanders in Cuba in the late 1980s, among a group of seven who went to explore Cuban education. I can shed some light on what he says — and what he doesn’t — about the Cuban Literacy Campaign.
Bernie was mayor, and Jane headed youth programs in Burlington, Vermont, at the time. He had recently been elected to Congress. I’d never heard of them. Our congenial group spent long days and evenings visiting day schools and night schools, housing projects and hospitals, a Pioneer Palace, and ministries of this and that, all with long conversations with the staffs and others. There was much to admire about the Cuban experiment but also much to question.
Back in the early 1960s, the Literacy Campaign sent college, high school, and even middle school students, armed with the teaching guide “Alfabeticemos” and a kerosene lantern, out into the countryside to live with farm families and teach them to read. The campaign brought literacy to hundreds of thousands of rural people who wouldn’t have been schooled otherwise.
One evening we visited a night high school that was running the “Campaign for the Ninth Grade,” to continue advancing adult learning. Our host had been a rural farm boy on the receiving end of the literacy campaign. And here he was, the high school principal. Articulate, too. Bernie asked one of his flat-footed politicians’ questions: “What did you think of Fidel?” The principal patiently responded, “Mister, in those days we lived so far out in the sticks, we didn’t even know we had a government. Much less a president.”
Later a history professor in our group illustrated what the principal had meant by “far out in the sticks.” If you sail along the coast of Cuba, he said, wherever a creek or river empties into the ocean, you may see a cluster of crosses. Before the Cuban Revolution there were no medical facilities to speak of in the rural areas and few roads. If someone was really sick, relatives would carry the person along the creek bed out to the seacoast, and wait for a passing boat to take the patient to a city for treatment. The crosses marked the graves of people for whom a boat hadn’t come.
Vocational goals
The Che Guevara Pioneer Palace was a vocational “theme park” for young people from fourth grade through secondary school. Students spent one day a week there and studied anything from ballet to fish farming, printmaking to architectural design. They explored several options before choosing one field to study long term. They were encouraged to set their vocational goals early on, then their education was free through the post-graduate level. Cuba graduates far more technical specialists, including doctors and agricultural experts, than any other country in Latin America.
Want a house? Then join a team and help build someone else’s, and when your turn comes, the team will build you one, too. Bernie, Jane, and I visited a team-built house. It was obviously built by amateurs, though our guide explained that each team was coached by an actual builder. But, hey, it was a house.
For a night out, I stood in line for an ice cream cone in a Havana city park. The wait took two hours, which was typical of Havana nightlife. Plenty of time to talk to neighbors. I was obviously American, so the man next to me enthused about the Cuban system.
“This shirt I’m wearing isn’t as nice as yours,” he said (mine was not exactly high end). “But I wear mine proudly, because I know that everyone on the island can have a shirt as nice as mine.”
“Yes,” I said. “That’s something to be proud of. But if the Revolution is so great, how come you can’t buy an International Herald Tribune here?”
He had no answer; in fact, he admitted he used to enjoy reading the papers from the Soviet Union, but since Gorbachev declared Perestroika, Soviet papers were not allowed, either. The ice cream cone was cold and delicious, though.
On a visit to the University of Havana one day I saw people assembling a sound stage out on the campus green, so I returned that night to hear a concert by a “nueva trova” group led by Pablo Milanés. The music — vocals, keyboard, guitars, and brass — was fabulous (To fans of Latin American music, Milanés is maybe not Elton John, but somewhere close to Sting). At the end, I expected Milanés to stand alone and revel in the crowd’s adulation. But he abruptly disappeared and was replaced by a row of aged generals. They bowed to the audience and accepted the applause. The concert turned out to be in honor of the Cuban Secret Service.
On Palm Sunday a cathedral near our hotel held a large mass. I attended, and was given a palm leaf when I went forward for communion. Walking back to the hotel, palm leaf in hand, I was approached by two old men. They hesitated to speak at first, then said, “We, too, used to be Christians. Come up to our apartment, and we will talk.” I didn’t accept the invitation, partly from reluctance to go off with strangers and partly from concern over what the consequences might be for them if I had. Each block in the city, we had learned, was governed by a “Committee for the Defense of the Revolution.” The CDRs conveyed local needs to the city authorities. But they had another role: to keep a close watch on what people did.
On a group visit to the ministry, I asked the deputy minister of education about the influence on their teaching of Paolo Freire, the famous revolutionary Brazilian educator. “Yes, we had him here,” she said. “He used to sit in the very chair where you are sitting. But now that we have won the revolution, we no longer need his ideas.”
At a primary school the next day, we saw one example of post-revolutionary teaching in action. The fourth-grade children, all proudly wearing their Young Pioneer scarves, were attentive during the lesson. But the instruction was one way from teacher to students, with no discussion. We met with a group of teachers in their planning room after, and I asked if they ever invited students to voice original thoughts, debate ideas, or come up with their own solutions to problems. They seemed confused by the question, at least as our rather lazy translator put it. So I asked again in Spanish. “Wait a minute,” a teacher said, and someone shouted out to the hallway. A brashly confident young man pushed into the room and began to lecture us on the glories of the Revolution. “And who are you?” I asked. “The Communist Party representative,” he replied.
Oh.
Moral dilemma
Cuba was a moral dilemma. I have worked in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and rural Argentina. Compared to those places, the poor, who are the majority in most, were better off in Cuba. At least so far as education, health care, housing, and the overall sense of being valued as persons are concerned. Would the trade-offs in the loss of freedom of choice be worth it? I can’t say yes. But I didn’t grow up in a kleptocratic dictatorship. None of my family are buried under a cross on a Cuban shore.
Comparative education studies teach that you cannot take an idea that works in one place and easily transplant it in another. On international measures, Cuba’s schools greatly outperform those in all other Latin American countries, for many different reasons. One is the highly centralized education system, that allocates equal resources to schools everywhere in the country. Another is their encouraging students to make vocational choices early on, and then guaranteeing them as much education as they wish to pursue, for free. Another is the generous support for families in access to food, shelter, and health care. Another is a sense of mobilization for young people — they are made to feel important members of a movement to improve not just themselves, but their society. Like a sports team’s spirit, but with a far wider circle of empathy.
Would any of those ideas be worth trying here?
Bernie asked good questions. He was not naïve; not a sucker for the party line. I believe he harbored many of the same doubts and moral questions from the experience that I did. I am not endorsing his candidacy for president here, but you have to respect him for stating that other societies can show ways they have tried to make lives better for their citizens. Bernie wasn’t suggesting that we borrow their solutions, but rather be inspired by their questions.
If our politics were less like boxing matches, we might engage those questions.