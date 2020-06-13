When I attended high school in Massachusetts, I was a terrible mathematics student. I got a D-minus in Algebra I, which actually was a gift because I learned nothing.
When I was a senior and other seniors were taking trigonometry or calculus, I was in a junior level Algebra II class. I couldn’t graduate without passing the course. The teacher, Mrs. R, believed algebra was a heavenly gift to civilization and didn’t inflate grades.
During the first few weeks when the class was reviewing Algebra I, I had to learn it from scratch. With the help of my father, who was good in mathematics, and maybe with help from above, I did it. When we got into Algebra II, I realized the key to success was to never fall behind.
Another motivator for me not to goof off was that Mrs. R could be a tyrant. I recall that Deborah made a mistake when she was called to the blackboard to do an exercise. In front of the entire class, Mrs. R chewed her out. “Deborah, your mother and I are friends. I admire your mother because she is an intelligent, articulate lady. So, Deborah, I can’t help but wonder. How is it that an intelligent woman like your mother can have a daughter as stupid, stupid, stupid as you?” Mrs. R grabbed the chalk, corrected Deborah’s error, warned her to never, never, never repeat her mistake, and sent the mortified and quivering Deborah back to her desk.
When Mrs. R calmed down, she smiled at the class and in a sweet voice said, “I hope nobody else will ever make the same mistake Deborah made.”
When I was hospitalized for a tonsillectomy for several days, I took my algebra book to the hospital (It was 1963; nowadays, a tonsillectomy rarely requires hospitalization. I had the surgery because of repeated sore throats which I now believe were caused by my addiction to cigarettes). When I returned to school, Mrs. R sent me to the blackboard. Because I had kept up with the textbook, I was confident Mrs. R would praise me for my diligence.
Suddenly, however, Mrs. R furiously grabbed the chalk from me and was about to give me a tongue lashing when she suddenly smiled. “Joel, you did the exercise the way the book instructed. You were in the hospital, so you didn’t know I instructed the class to do the exercise differently.” She calmly corrected my work and said, “I can’t fault you this time, but Joel, don’t ever, ever, ever make the same mistake again”
Notwithstanding Mrs. R’s drill-sergeant teaching style that is unacceptable in 2020, most of her students successfully learned algebra. Mrs. R’s classes were never boring and students who were disruptive in other classes were models of decorum in Mrs. R’s classes.
A year later, as a Florida State University freshman, I was required to complete a college-level math course. Luckily, the first three exams covered the same material I learned from Mrs. R. I got As on these exams. But when we got into trigonometry or calculus — I don’t remember which — my brain shut down. On the fourth exam, I signed my name and turned in a blank sheet of paper. That brought my course grade down to a C.
When I began my sophomore year I decided to change my major from hospitality management to anything else that would not require me to take two semesters of accounting. All it took was for me to browse through the required accounting textbook to realize I wouldn’t pass that course. At the time, I was drinking too much alcohol, smoking too many cigarettes, struggling to decide what academic agenda I should pursue and what I wanted to do with my life.
Since then, I’ve faced many challenges, both personal and as an advocate for vulnerable people, animals and our environment. At such times I tell myself, “Joel, if you were able to learn algebra, you can do this.” That is when I remember the only thing about algebra that for whatever reason remains etched in my memory: (x+y) (x+y) = x² + 2xy + y². The relevance of this memory eludes me — just as it is often difficult to make sense of other life challenges.
We just have to try to meet the challenges we face, individually and as a nation, in dealing with the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayhem that started after the unjustified killing of an unarmed black man by a white Minneapolis police officer, the environmental crisis threatening our entire planet, the widespread mistreatment of nursing home residents and other care-dependent vulnerable people, and the atrocities committed against countless numbers of exploited animals such as those raised for food and for research and experimentation, and those suffering in many puppy mills that flourish in Yates County and elsewhere.
George Pocock, the boat builder and mentor of the American rowing team that captured the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, wisely concluded: “It is hard work to make that boat go as fast as you want to. The enemy, of course, is resistance of the water, as you have to displace the amount of water equal to the weight of men and equipment, but that very water is what supports you and that very enemy is your friend. So is life. The very problems you must overcome also support you and make you stronger in overcoming them.”
Most of us can relate Pocock’s observations to our own lives. It’s not just about winning or being in first place. (When the American team touched the finish line exactly a second ahead of the German team, Adolf Hitler abruptly walked away, unspeaking). When we take on new life challenges, we don’t need to predict the success, partial success or failure of our endeavors. Success should be measured in terms of our efforts, not just in terms of our accomplishments.
I put my best efforts into Mrs. R’s algebra class. Even though I usually got Bs instead of As from Mrs. R, and even though all I can remember about algebra is (x+y) (x+y) = x² + 2xy + y², I aced Mrs. R′s class.