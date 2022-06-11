We are what, a couple hundred or so mass shootings into the year? Maybe more. I haven’t seen the news this morning as I write my column, so we could have added a few overnight. I do know we’re winning the mass shooting contest with our allies by oh, a couple hundred.
Nice to be number one, no?
Ah, no. Not at all.
Especially when we could not be number one but aren’t allowed to solve a problem because, well, you can’t fix stupid.
Ted Cruz, the leader of the pack when it comes to sucking up to the NRA, suggested that all schools have one door that opens. Seriously, that was his suggestion. Stuff a thousand kids into a building, have one door that opens, and armed guards at a bunch of other places around the building.
This is the equivalent of lining every wall in your house with foam in case you decide you may want to bang your head against the wall, because well, it’s your right to bang your head against the wall.
How about no foam, don’t be an idiot, and knock off the head banging?
Yeah, I know, you can’t fix stupid.
Let’s try this, how about no assault weapons, minors can’t own instruments of war, and if you want to buy something to make yourself feel manly, you clear a mental health evaluation first?
Oh wait, you wouldn’t pass the mental part because you feel the need to own your own arsenal is a sign of a mental health issue in the first place.
Let’s switch it up. If you feel you need to play Rambo, why not just join the Army and play with the real soldiers?
Oh, right, you wouldn’t pass the physical.
So now what do you do?
Well, the first thing you do is hold up the absolutely confusing article of the 2nd Amendment to prove that those folks 250 years ago who had single-shot loaders really meant for an out-of-shape, middle-aged guy with bad self esteem issues to buy a weapon capable of massacring a slew of folks at a Las Vegas concert.
Or that they meant for 18-year-olds to have access to a piece of equipment that can slaughter an entire fourth-grade classroom.
Of course, then you have the governor of Texas thinking, hey, in order to curb violence, how about we let everyone who wants to impress the world with the fact they own a military grade weapon wander around with the things slung over their shoulder?
Yeah, you really can’t fix stupid.
Then there are all of the senators and congress people who are owned lock, stock and barrel by the NRA, standing at their microphones, desperately trying to find anything to pin the blame on besides the tool itself (and the folks that have no problem selling them), shortchanging the childhood of America’s children so they can get another few years in office.
You really can’t fix stupid folks. And you can’t fix pathetic either.