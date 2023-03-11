You’ve heard it. You’ve probably said it: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.” My childhood buddy Big Al let out a hearty laugh last time I said that. “Joey, do ya remember Free Lunch Tony? Put a spread out in the Edgerton Grill, and Tony would just happen to be walking by. It’s as if he could smell the prosciutto from five blocks away. Had deep pockets at the bar, too.”
“Yeah, Al, but the point is … ” Trying to reason with Big Al is a challenge.
“Point me, no points, Joey. Lotsa people get free lunches. Heck (which wasn’t actually the word that Al used), you write about that stuff all the time.”
Pleased that Big Al was among my dozen or so devoted readers, I moved the conversation in another direction. Later, as if to clinch his argument, Al allowed me to pick up the lunch tab.
In my most recent opinion piece, I brought up the topic of PILOTs (payment in lieu of taxes), which I redefined as “payment less than taxes.” After years of inquiry (after all, I am an Inquiring Taxpayer), I am inclined to think that PILOTs are a free lunch. Somebody gets a nice break on their property taxes. Let’s call that the free lunch. Somebody else picks up the tab.
Industrial Development Agencies, unelected by and unaccountable to the taxpayers, are eager to hand out the tax breaks. But they aren’t the “somebody else” who pays for the lunch. That honor falls to the taxpaying homeowners and small-business owners, who are, in many cases, struggling to keep up with their own ever-rising property taxes.
Let’s say that your local school district has a $47 million tax levy. Let’s further say that Developer X is responsible for $500,000 in school taxes. This leaves $46.5 million to be paid by the rest of the property owners. But, hold on — turns out that the local IDA has granted Developer X a PILOT, exempting him from $500,000 of school taxes this year. “In lieu” of $500,000 in school taxes, Developer X makes a $100,000 PILOT payment. So now the other taxpayers have to pony up $46.9 million in school taxes. And their school tax bills don’t even have a note saying, “Thanks for the lunch.” Because, you see, these tax breaks are going to benefit “youse” (as Al would say) in ways that you can barely imagine.
In fiscal year 2021, the three developers on the north shore of Canandaigua Lake were exempted from $1,361,732 of school taxes courtesy of the Ontario County IDA. Their PILOT payments were $261,497. The difference in the two numbers is the metaphorical free lunch paid for by the vast majority of homeowners and small-business owners in the Canandaigua City School District.
For fiscal year 2021, the Geneva IDA granted $2,751,541 in net tax exemptions (mostly property and sales tax) to eight recipients.
From the get-go, the Inquiring Taxpayer has been puzzled as to how local municipal governments and school districts, forever avowing that they are trying to save the taxpayers every possible dollar, can willingly allow, in some cases even encourage, this squandering of potential revenue.
IDAs will toss out reams of figures, some speculative, most having no cause-and-effect relationship to the tax breaks, purporting to demonstrate that by subsidizing the tax obligations of a wealthy developer or prosperous business, the financially hard-pressed homeowner is actually benefiting herself and her neighbors. Right. And when Exxon doesn’t pay taxes, the Geneva homeowner benefits.
As for that bridge in Brooklyn, it’s a heck of a deal.
The Inquiring Taxpayer herein proposes an idea consistent with a trust in democracy. Let’s change the IDA structure so that elected bodies (city councils, county boards of supervisors, school boards) get to vote on each PILOT. Let the various IDAs make their case to elected representatives, who are responsible to their constituents. If the case is so compelling, elected representatives will see this and should be able to convince their constituents that the lunch tab is well worth picking up.
Tony Magee, the founder of Lagunitas Brewing Co., was looking to build a new brewery in the Midwest. Several localities offered him a “free lunch” in the form of tax breaks. Tony refused the profit-enhancing tax breaks and used his own money to build a brewery in Chicago: “I’d rather they fill more potholes and have midnight basketball than give me the taxpayers’ money.”
The Inquiring Taxpayer raises a glass (preferably of Lagunitas) to Tony Magee.
In Geneva and Canandaigua and Seneca Falls and other local municipalities, there are potholes needing to be filled, youngsters in need of recreational programs, and struggling folks who could indeed use a meal. The property tax system should focus on these and other public needs. It should not be hijacked into providing fries for those who are already well-fed.