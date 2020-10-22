Sadly, it’s taken a pandemic and the deaths of over 200,000 people in this country for us to realize the importance of our essential workers. They are the glue that holds our society together.
It’s not the football players, the movie stars, or the CEOs of big companies who are our essential workers. It’s the little guy who works quietly without recognition, and often, for very little pay. It’s our health care workers, our first responders, our grocery store workers, and our sanitation workers, to name a few. These are the men and women who risk their lives every day so that the rest of us can be safe. It is only just and right that these individuals finally get the recognition that they deserve. What a joy to see the signs around town that proudly proclaim “A hero lives here.”
But sadly, there is still a group of essential workers that is receiving little or no recognition for the important work that they do.
They are the people who work on our farms and in our meat packing and food processing plants. Without them, half of our dairies would go out of business. Their support of local businesses and their payments of federal, state, sales, property, and excise taxes have generated 20 million jobs and $190 billion in government revenue. These essential workers paid $13 billion into Social Security and $3 billion into Medicare in 2019. In 2017, they paid $11.7 billion in state and local taxes. In 2018, they added $1.6 trillion to the nation’s GDP.
These figures were taken from testimony provided by the Center for American Progress before the U.S. House Judiciary, the ITEP (Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy), UCLA researchers, Washington Post investigative journalists, the Times of San Diego, America’s Voice, and Huff Post.
Yet, these essential workers who work to put food on our tables at great risk to their own lives and health and who pay billions in taxes each year are not eligible for any stimulus relief. If they become ill from the coronavirus, they are not eligible for unemployment. Most do not have any health insurance.
These workers are undocumented immigrants. They also are our neighbors. Approximately 5 million of them work as essential workers. Many of them came here looking for a better way of life. They came here in the pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, the inalienable rights of every human being, according to the Declaration of Independence, only to find themselves on the outside looking in. While these individuals toil to make sure that food makes it to our tables and that other necessary services are provided, they, themselves, are denied the means to, in turn, provide for their own families if they should come down with the coronavirus and be unable to work.
In his testimony in September before the U.S. House Judiciary, Tom Jawetz, vice president of Immigration Policy at the Center for American Progress, said, “The main lesson of a pandemic — a lesson we learned, then forgot, but need to learn once more — is that we can only beat it if we work together. And just as we must all come together to defeat the coronavirus, we must all come together to help rebuild the country. A coronavirus relief or economic recovery package that once more leaves millions of people behind — including those who have put so much on the line and have already lost so much — will come up short of what the country truly needs and what people ultimately deserve.”
Sonja Diaz, director of the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, has said that it is “clear that we cannot rebound from this crisis if we leave them behind.”
Our country has had a history of disenfranchising those we have perceived to be different from the rest of us, whether they were Japanese-Americans during WWII, the Chinese workers who laid our railroad tracks during our Westward Expansion, Native Americans, Jews, Catholics, the Irish, German Americans, Muslims, etc. And yet, we, as a country, have been enriched by all these groups. This is what makes us different — or did make us different — from many other countries in the world.
If, however, we continue on our current path, one of turning a blind eye to the most vulnerable and essential people in our society, it will only harm us as a people, as a nation.
So, what can we do right now to begin to rectify these injustices? We can begin by voting on Nov. 3. Only by voting and putting into office those individuals that we believe will carry out our wishes, can we hope to address the great inequities and injustices in our society. Only by voting can we hope to bring about much needed reform. Only by voting and letting our voices be heard can we truly be a great nation.
Election Day is only a few weeks away. Voting is the most powerful tool that we have in a democratic society. Yet, historically, only a little over 50% of eligible Americans have voted in presidential elections. Let’s make history this year by changing that. Let your voice be heard this year at the ballot box!