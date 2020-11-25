Thanksgiving always brings to mind the story of the Pilgrims. This year is, after all, the 400th anniversary of their arrival at Plymouth. Plans for a big celebration are now on hold, perhaps until next year.
For me this is personal: John Alden and Priscilla Mullins Alden were my eighth great-grandparents. A bit more: My wife is descended from the pilgrim William Brewster; her brother is married to a descendant of Samuel Fuller, another pilgrim. A niece and nephew are another Alden-Brewster pairing.
Here are some others who are descended from the Pilgrim lines: presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, John and John Quincy Adams, U.S. Grant, and the two George Bushes. Also astronaut Alan Shepard, Marilyn Monroe (an eighth cousin of mine), Clint Eastwood and Alec Baldwin, Dick Van Dyke, Sarah Palin, Bing Crosby, George Eastman, and many, many more. It is an amazing thing but the current estimate is that about 35 million people worldwide are descended from one or more of the 51 pilgrims who survived that first terrible winter in Massachusetts.
The thing the Pilgrims have going for them that sets them apart from many other immigrants is the mythic status they have assumed in American life. This is mainly due to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, himself an Alden descendant, and his poem: “The Courtship of Myles Standish.”
Longfellow created the romantic triangle of Alden, Mullins, and Standish. He had heard this folktale from a relative, Peleg Wadsworth. Myles, however, was married and his wife Rose Standish died in the brutal winter of 1621, as did many others. He later married a woman named Barbara. The closest alliance between the Aldens and Standishes occurred later when their children and grandchildren intermarried in the years after 1630.
Like many other myths surrounding the folks of Plymouth Plantation this romance never occurred. Most stories are familiar: “Landing on Plymouth Rock” — not true; it isn’t clear when this started to be told but most likely in the 19th century in the wake of Longfellow. Another misconception is that the Pilgrims didn’t have a good relationship with their Native American neighbors. They lived in peace with them for the most part; it was later English newcomers that broke the peace. Another myth: the Pilgrims were a dour people and had no fun. They drank beer, danced, and believed that sex was a natural thing among married adults. However, they were not too big on adulterers.
Many believe they were Puritans. Nope — they were Separatists who wanted to leave the state Church of England not purify it. In fact half of the folks on the Mayflower weren’t part of the religious group; they were strangers — merchants and craftsmen who came to the new land for business purposes. John Alden was a cooper hired in Plymouth for the voyage to tend to the barrels of beer and spirits in the hold of the Mayflower. Rather than return to England, he saw the new world as a place of opportunity and decided to remain here.
Opportunities not available elsewhere drew many here from the first days of our country. My son-in-law’s family members were hard-working miners in Pennsylvania who came over from Slovakia about 1880. My mother’s family was of German and French Canadian ancestry. These folks faced an entirely different set of challenges than did the Pilgrims though not necessarily easier. The Pilgrims at least spoke the same language and shared a common heritage. The Slovak miners came to a new land. As strangers, they encountered many more difficulties to make their places. They were discriminated against and not welcomed. This they shared with the Irish, Catholics, Italians, Eastern Europeans, Asians, Latinos, and many others. The path into America was not easy then; for some folks it is not easy today.
So at Thanksgiving we should celebrate all who have made this land great, and remember that no matter when you or your ancestors came here there were challenges to face and work that needed to be done to overcome them. And I can honestly say I am sure that all who did were truly thankful for all the blessings that they received. Happy Thanksgiving.