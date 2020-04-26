The dictionary defines “sea change” as a profound or notable transformation. For most Americans, this might mean a transformation or upheaval in their lives. In my own life, when I flew combat during the Vietnam War, I experienced such a moment. But the first one of my adult life occurred in 1966 not only for me but for Hobart and William Smith Colleges and for the Geneva community as well. 1966 was a sea change in American life.
When I arrived in Geneva in 1962, it may as well have been 1948. Hobart and the local community had not changed much since then. On the campus students still held pep rallies, did snake dances down South Main Street before fall football games, and welcomed classes with good-natured hazing. Walking downtown, shopping choices were plentiful: Sears, Montgomery Ward, Smith’s Dry Goods and many other local businesses. For students the campus and downtown Geneva were the center of their universe and the outside world seldom intruded. Geneva and the Colleges took great pride in the 1961 G.E. College Bowl Championship that HWS had achieved. The future looked good.
In 2016, on the 50th anniversary of my graduation from Hobart, we held a panel discussion called “The Times they were a Changing.” In summing up my four years at Hobart I used a metaphor. I talked about the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair and how it was linked more to the events of the postwar boom in the 1950s rather than to the glorious future that it promised. On the panel was a William Smith alumna, who in contrast, said her time at the Colleges was more like a war zone — an ongoing battlefield in 1970.
From the moment she arrived on campus, the old ways had been swept away. The students who arrived in the fall of 1966 were focused on Vietnam. A college degree and success were clouded by the prospect of a war that dragged on and on. The comfortable partnership that existed with the city in the early 1960s was now an adversarial relationship. The “we” of the past was now an “us vs. them.”
To the people of Geneva, the students appeared to be radicals interested only in confrontational politics. To the students, the local community was stuck in the past. And that past was vanishing as well. Businesses that had existed before World War II were closing; the familiar shopping on Exchange Street was vanishing. In a short time, Sears, Ward, and others would close. It was a time of great uncertainty for all. The culmination of these events occurred in 1970.
At the time I was stationed in Washington D.C., removed from and not focused on events here in upstate New York. One day I got a letter from my mother with some newspaper clippings in it. She made this notation on one: “What the ... has happened to Hobart?” That was a question that many in the Geneva community wondered as well.
The clips described what would come to be called the “Tommy the Traveler” affair. Thomas Tonygai was traveling from one campus to another in upstate attempting to incite students into violent antiwar activities. On May 1, 1970, two Hobart students, incited by Tommy, fire-bombed the Air Force ROTC detachment in the basement of Sherrill Hall, a student residence. There was some fire damage, but no one was injured.
On June 5, 1970, the local sheriff’s department attempted to serve warrants on several students. Tommy, leading the police, was quickly unmasked as a police agent provocateur. For two hours, a confrontation between the students and police closed down the campus. Because of the confrontation, the governor of New York convened a special grand jury. It indicted HWS on four counts of coercion for “recklessly tolerating” the June 5 riot. The Colleges were subsequently found innocent of these charges. No action was ever taken against Tommy.
In a decade, from 1960-70, the Colleges had gone from the high of the College Bowl victory to the low of Tommy the Traveler. The people of Geneva had also felt the earth shift under their feet. It was indeed a great sea change. And yet, when the 1970s ended, life had moved on. Perhaps the old expectations had vanished, but new ones had formed. If the old relationship between Geneva and the Colleges was gone, now they were on a new path that would lead to the partnerships of the present.
In today’s parlance a “new normal” existed. If the old ways were gone new ones replaced them.
That was the lesson: The tensions of the moment would pass, but change would always occur. And in the end, we would all get through it.