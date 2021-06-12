This is the second of a four-part series provided by the Penn Yan Action Coalition.
Welcome back to the Penn Yan Action Coalition’s second installment on citizenship. This week, we’ll explore in greater detail what it takes to become a citizen.
Most of us don’t even think about the process of becoming a citizen if we were born in this country. But what if you weren’t born here — how would you become a citizen? Did you know that becoming a citizen is a very complicated process with many components?
The first step is to determine if you’re even eligible to do so. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and a permanent resident in good standing in the United States for a minimum of five years. The next step is to complete the 20 page Form N-400: Application for Naturalization (https://www.uscis.gov). Supporting documents must be attached, and you must memorize the information given because you will be required to remember all dates and times accurately when you meet with your interviewer. You will not be allowed to refer to Form N-400 or any notes.
Once the application is completed, you will have to submit it to the correct department, along with all required fees. You will then be fingerprinted and a comprehensive background check will be completed at a USCIS office.
Now, you are ready for your interview. If you live in our area, you will have to travel to the USCIS Field Office in Syracuse, an hour and 15 minutes away, for biometrics or fingerprinting. You must then go to Buffalo, 2 hours and 15 minutes away, for your interview. The cost for all of this is $725 ($85 for fingerprinting and $640 for the application fee). On the plus side, you will find that the people who work for Citizenship and Naturalization Services are generally very welcoming. No interviewer wants to see someone fail. They do take their job seriously, however, and expect the applicant to be prepared and answer all questions with confidence.
In addition to the listening and speaking portion of the test, there are also 38 questions that test reading and writing skills. If you pass all portions of the test, the interviewer will move on to the N-400 application. He or she will ask you to answer questions from the information you supplied. The answers you give must agree with the information you put on your form. If you are being interviewed in Buffalo, you will be told if you passed your interview.
If you are fortunate enough to pass, you will receive a date for your Oath Ceremony. You have probably seen pictures in this paper of new citizens taking their Oath of Allegiance administered by a judge along with an agent from USCIS. Congratulations! You are now a citizen of the United States, complete with all the privileges and responsibilities that status entails. In the past, this process would have taken you about three months. Currently, it generally takes 6 to 9 months.
As you can see, becoming a citizen of the United States is quite a milestone. It isn’t an easy process nor an inexpensive one. Time has to be taken from jobs to meet appointments. While you, the reader, are a native speaker of English, remember that many applicants are speaking, listening, reading, and writing in a language that is not their first. Becoming a citizen is an achievement that is a cause for celebration, not only by the new citizen, but by his or her entire family, along with any volunteers or tutors who may have helped him or her along the way.
Let’s see how you do. Here are six more of the 100 civics and government questions you must know the answers to if you wish to become a citizen of the United States of America (try to answer without looking ahead):
1. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?
2. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
3. What is the economic system in the United States?
4. Why do some states have more representatives than other states?
5. Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the state. What is one power of the states?
6. Who was President during World War I?
Check future editions of the newspaper for more information about the immigration system and additional sets of citizenship test questions from the PYAC. If you’d like a chance to win two free copies of our next Community Read book, “Home Now by Cynthia Anderson,” send an email to pyactioncoalition@gmail.com and you will be entered into a drawing for the books later in the spring. Please send us your questions and comments about our work, and find us on Facebook for deeper and more up-to-the-minute coverage of immigration issues.
Answers:
1. We the People
2. 27
3. Capitalist economy, market economy (must know 1)
4. Because of the state’s population, because they have more people, because some states have more people (must know 1)
5. Provide schooling and education, provide protection (police), provide safety (fire department), give driver’s license, approve zoning and land use. (must know 1)
6. Woodrow Wilson