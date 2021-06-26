(Editor’s note: This is the final column of a four-part series provided by the Penn Yan Action Coalition)
This is our last column in a series exploring the United States’ immigration system. We continue to acknowledge the rapidly evolving nature of the situation at the southern border and in the immigration system in general, and hope that readers will be understanding of any discrepancies between the facts as we’ve covered them when these were first written and the latest developments. Years of gridlock over immigration policy have resulted in a volatile situation often on the brink of crisis — a state of affairs that harms our national interests as well as some of the most vulnerable members of the global community.
Of course, the best way to achieve lasting progress in immigration outcomes is to significantly reform the system, which is what the Biden administration aimed to do in its first month. The proposed U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would continue this progress. It’s the first comprehensive immigration reform introduced since 2013, when the last effort passed in the Senate but was blocked in the House of Representatives. Congress has not passed any measures that support immigrants in over 30 years. If enacted, the present bill could make deep changes to the root causes of the irregular migration that results in poor outcomes for people on all sides of the issue.
Among its provisions is an eight-year pathway to citizenship for the approximately 11 million undocumented migrants already living in and contributing to our communities — a five-year path to permanent residence, followed by a three-year wait for naturalization. Certain categories of migrants, such as those benefiting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program(DACA), those under Temporary Protected Status, and agricultural workers, would be eligible to have their cases expedited. Legal immigration would be expanded, rather than curtailed as it often was under the previous administration, and the three- and 10-year bars on re-entry to individuals who left or were removed from the U.S .will be eliminated — a move that will help reunite families.
Alongside efforts to extend a path to citizenship for individuals currently in the United States, the bill also focuses on addressing the conditions in Central America that spur migration toward our borders. Increased assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras would focus on reducing the corruption, violence, and poverty that cause people to flee their homes. The bill also establishes designated processing centers throughout Central America to register and process displaced people seeking refugee status, reducing the numbers of migrants seen by Americans as possible security threats. In addition, border resources would be supplemented by technology that can better process asylum seekers, identify narcotics and other contraband, and provide surveillance in unprotected areas.
The passage of this bill would tangibly improve outcomes for migrants and Americans alike. Moreover, an often-overlooked but essential component of any president’s impact on an issue is the cultural one, the way his or her actions and tone shape public opinion. Something as simple as speaking about immigrants and refugees with empathy and compassion can turn the heat down on the national mood. Accordingly, the Biden administration has taken one simple step to reframe the way the public sees this issue: In official documents, the word “alien” has been replaced with “noncitizen.” This seemingly small detail could have an outsized impact on Americans’ views, reducing the sense of the immigrant as a threatening “other.”
The Biden administration’s approach to immigration is not perfect — no president’s is. But PYAC believes that his policies and proposals represent the biggest step forward for immigration reform in decades. Agree or disagree, we hope you will continue to educate yourselves on this issue, not give in to tempting sound bites from either side of the aisle, and consider all those impacted by it, with the compassion the new administration exhibits.
Here is the final set of questions to test your knowledge of what’s contained in the citizenship civics test (try to answer before looking at the answers at the end).
1. What does the Constitution do?
2. What is the “rule of law”?
3. Who is Commander in Chief of the military?
4. Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?
5. What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803?
6. Who did the United States fight in World War II?
We hope you have found this series helpful and enlightening. We plan to write periodic followups to check in on current events and the administration’s progress. We hope you had the chance to participate in our community read of “Home Now” by Cynthia Anderson, which is available at Longs’ Cards and Books. Watch the local newspapers for dates and events, as well as our Facebook page, listed under our name, Penn Yan Action Coalition. We urge you to keep engaged and open-minded in your pursuit of understanding the complex issue of immigration and, especially, the real people that it impacts.
Answers
1. Sets up the government; defines the government; protects basic rights of Americans (must know 1);
2. Everyone must follow the law; leaders must obey the law; government must obey the law; no one is above the law (must know 1);
3. The president;
4. To print money; to declare war; to create an army; to make treaties;
5. The Louisiana Territory; Louisiana;
6. Japan, Germany, and Italy (must know all 3).