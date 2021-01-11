“This is so weird, there’s like no one on the road going north with us. And look at the line of cars being stopped going south into Florida, it must be miles long. And are those department of health teams mixed in with the state police?”
It’s late April, and Anne and I are driving home from Florida in the midst of the COVID pandemic that’s sweeping the country. We always fly home after our trip down south, but being on a plane didn’t seem like a safe option, so for the first time since 1976, I drove the I-95 back to Geneva.
And it was eerie.
Rest stops and motels were closed, roadside restaurants were shuttered, I didn’t see a police car for hours at a time, and truckers were about the only ones on the interstate with us as we motored through 1,200 miles of hunkered-down America.
We arrived at the midpoint for an overnight stay at a place that was thankfully still open, where plastic sheets were hung like curtains around the front desk and down the halls. We checked in and grabbed the elevator for the third floor, and when the elevator doors opened we got on, but the gentleman behind us who also was waiting stayed behind, deciding to take his own trip up alone.
The next day was a repeat of the day before, with even the Washington beltway being sparse of traffic. As we entered Pennsylvania I edged up the speed, now anxious to get home. With New York being ground zero for the virus, I felt my license plates may get me some leeway should I encounter a trooper.
We arrived 25 hours after we left to find groceries we had delivered by Instacart waiting on the front porch and a different normal to discover in our little area of the Finger Lakes.
I drove around town the next day to find almost every business closed. No cars parked on the streets, no lights in the windows, no people on the sidewalks.
One of my fellow restaurateurs was still open, doing takeout only, and I stopped in to say hi and see how they were doing. Normally I would walk up and give her a hug and say hello, but this being a whole new world, I walked forward and said, “You tell me when to stop.”
I was eight feet away when I heard, “That’s good right there.”
In the following weeks I met with staff, folks that have been with me for decades, and we stood on opposite sides of the room from each other, talking about how we can move forward in this climate. We talked about comfort levels and fears and expectations. We talked about what this new world would bring for our industry.
And then the ideas started to flow.
How to seat people, how to space out customers, how to respect each other’s boundaries.
How to survive in a business where you make a living by closely interacting with people but at a time when close interactions could spread the virus.
After we opened we learned that most people believed in science, but some did not. We learned that most folks respected rules meant to keep people safe, but some did not.
We learned that most people wanted to help make our jobs easier by wearing masks and respecting the guidelines our business was required by law to follow.
But some did not.
Back in the summer I told my friends I couldn’t wait for 2020 to be over. But now that I look back I’m not so sure I feel that way anymore. I feel that last year I learned more about myself and the folks in my community than I had at any other time in my life.
I’m not saying I’ll miss 2020, but I can definitely say I took away more from that year than it took from me.
Peace out everybody. And stay safe.