“I really enjoyed reading your last article. I didn’t agree with a thing you said, but it was a fun read anyway.”
“You’re an idiot! But I must admit I like the way you write.”
I’m scrolling through my emails checking to see what’s new when I get a note from a few readers about my latest ramblings. These emails are about 50/50 when it comes to whether they agree or disagree with whatever I’m blathering about, but I always smile when they say they like the way I write.
And why, you ask, does that make me smile?
Because I’m a product of the Geneva public school system — it’s where I learned to write — and boy does it sometimes take a beating.
When I was a kid I had some pretty awesome teachers. Mrs. Malyj, Mrs. Long, Mrs. Crumb, Joe Guerra, Frank Young, and Mrs. Kimball, just to name a few.
And yeah, I had some horrible teachers too. Teachers who should never have been allowed inside a classroom. There were more than a few of those, too.
I remember one teacher slapped a 10-year-old kid across the face, hard. I watched a ninth-grade teacher slam a girl into a locker, and I had one social studies teacher who couldn’t have cared less if we passed his class or not.
We had a smoking section for students in high school, a rifle range in the basement of our middle school, and the drinking age was 18, which meant half of the seniors were hung over on any given Monday. Our school system was not any better than it is today. It may actually have been worse.
And yet with a Geneva High diploma in hand, we somehow managed to make our way in the world. Some of us went to college, some of us went right to work. Careers were established, families were raised, and life was figured out by the 264 graduates of our class. And now some of us are even retired. (Not me.)
We did it all with what we learned from the Geneva school district.
Is there a difference between what went on back then and what goes on now?
You bet there is.
There was a genuine fear in pretty much all of us in the class of 1975 if we went home with a note from a teacher. We were on one side, and the teachers and parents were on the other. They were unbeatable. And we tried everything.
We lied and we skipped school, we copied each other’s papers, and we snuck out of class on a regular basis.
And we invariably got caught. And when we did, mom and dad didn’t rush down to school to tell the principle some song and dance about how misunderstood we were.
Nope. Our folks knew that was not what was going to get the job done. And they never let up either.
We sat at the dinner table until homework was done. We couldn’t come out and play because of a bad report card. And if you wanted something from the store, you rode a bike to the plaza and bought whatever it was with money earned from a job.
I actually didn’t know a kid that didn’t have a job.
We had all sorts of things happen to us all those years ago. Things that would make educational specialists and district lawyers and social workers gasp at what went on back in the day.
And yet, here I am, all in one piece, sitting at my desk, and writing a column for my local paper.
I can thank my Geneva High public education for that, my friends.
