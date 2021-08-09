People often ask me where I come up with the ideas for my columns. To be honest, most times things just pop into my head (which would explain a lot. Lol!) Sometimes, though, I get ideas from the news (how did this idiot get elected) or from observations of daily life (I find vegetarians that smoke fascinating).
In this instance, my idea came from a poignant conversation with a friend. And I’m guessing that because of my age and the generation in which I grew up that it had more of an effect on me than it did on her.
We were talking about children and how it seems to have become acceptable for kids to call their parents by their first names instead of calling them mom or dad when my friend mentioned a conversation she had with her 3-year-old after a recent trip to get her hair cut.
“Now sweetie, you’re right, Brittany is my name, and anyone can call me by that name, but there is only one person in the world that can call me mommy, and that’s you. And that makes it special.”
Her daughter had blurted out her name, and in a charming manner, mom explained that, well, she’s mom, and that’s what she should be called.
That conversation stuck in my head. Hence, this column.
When I was a kid growing up all those years ago, parents were these people that existed on the periphery of my world. I didn’t really think about them, and all I knew about any of them was their last name. Mr. Coonce, Mr. Cooley, Mrs. Meaker ... and so on.
Even my best buddy that lived right next door, whose house I visited like, oh, five times a day, had two parents.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
The Mr. passed away decades ago, but the Mrs. lives now in Florida. And when I made my last annual trek down south, I took her to lunch.
And of course, when I greeted her I said, “Hi, Mrs. Smith!”
And I was 64 years old.
The reason this all resonates with me is that I’ve noticed for the past some-odd years that it has become normal for some kids to call their folks by their first names.
I find that odd.
I couldn’t imagine what would have happened in my household if I said at the dinner table, “Yo, Dagmar, how’s about some more gravy on these spuds, they’re a little dry!”
I do know that my life would have become very ... uh ... let’s just say interesting. Yeah, I’ll leave it at that!
(Those of you my age are probably smiling right now imagining the same scenario in your home as a child. Dad would have had something to say, and it wouldn’t have been pretty.)
And I’m thinking that when kids do call their parents by their first names, that lines can get blurred and that thinking of a parent as your friend can get confusing.
By the way, this is merely an opinion, but I do believe that being a parent is like earning a degree. You work hard at it from day one, and respect should be shown for the effort.
What’s your opinion? I’d like to know.