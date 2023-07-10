A bit ago I wrote a column about the religious right, and how they love to hold up their “good book” as a rationale to hate others. I didn’t phrase it exactly that way, but looking back now I realize that’s what I was seeing from all those Bible-thumping, ignorant, prejudiced folks that somehow believe we really aren’t all created equal.
Don’t you love it when God tells you to hate people? Makes you feel superior to others and all that jazz.
“Look at me, ma, I’m an ignorant twit, but not to worry, God said it’s OK!”
And now, thanks to those wonderful folks that brought you such enlightened legal decisions as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively made women second-class citizens, we now can legally discriminate based on whatever book we hold up as our moral authority.
In case you missed it, the Supreme Court ruled in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis that you can now treat folks any way you like as long as you say it’s in the name of religion.
How lovely. And I thought the Taliban was bad.
So folks, we seem to be turning into one of those ultra-religious countries that we send our troops to in order to bring their citizens our brand of freedom. Turns out we now need someone else’s troops to come here and do the same for us.
I’m thinking maybe the Canadians. They seem nice.
OK, now that I got that out of my system, let’s get serious.
There are obvious flaws in the Supreme Court’s decision, not the least of which is that the LGBTQ+ population is now paying taxes without representation in government. The Boston Tea Party was one of the sparks that ignited the Revolutionary War, and even though some folks like Florida Gov. DeSantis would like to not teach history that’s uncomfortable, we could be heading down a dangerous road if we let religion be the nation’s ruling party.
I pay taxes for the police that protect your business, the fire department that keeps your building safe, the department of public works that paves the parking spots in front of your building, the Small Business Administration that loans a lot of businesses money, and a host of other government agencies that make being in business easier. And, not only do I pay for them, the LGBTQ+ citizens of America pay for them too.
But now the Supreme Court says they have to pay those taxes and not be allowed into the building because of how they identify.
While I’m mortified by this decision, I’m in no way surprised that one of the most ignorant presidents to ever sit in the Oval Office rammed through three justices that winked and nodded their way through the confirmation hearings.
Amy Coney Barrett said her religious beliefs would not “bear in the discharge of the duties as judge.” Justice Gorsuch pretty much said the same.
Think they lied?
Before he was on the bench, Justice Kavanaugh stated that religious neutrality in government proceedings is hostile toward religion.
I’m thinking that having religion in government is hostile to everybody else. Last I checked, and I’m betting the justices haven’t, the First Amendment clause prohibits the government from respecting an establishment of religion. And yet here we are, kowtowing to ignorant religious folks that have somehow managed to weasel their way into our government.
The merits of the case: Free speech was being infringed upon, and the wedding planner shouldn’t have to work with folks that are saying something she believes is against her church’s teachings. I’m at a loss as to what church she attends, but I have a hard time believing her church hates people.
But that’s just me.
By the way, I completely understand being able to refuse service to a customer because they are rude or disrespectful or a danger to your employees. That goes without saying. But to refuse service to folks because of who they are in love with is morally abhorrent.
PS: The news surrounding the Elenis decision seems to suggest that there wasn’t a gay couple at all asking for service. The man named said he had no idea what the wedding planner was talking about, and had never met her. Which brings up the issue that this could be headed back to the Supreme Court under the False Claims Act (FCA), 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729 — 3733. Not only can the government sue people who are guilty of fraud, private citizens may bring “Qui Tam” suits of their own against the perpetrators.