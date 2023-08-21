“Hey Pete, quit fidgeting will you? We’re in a nice place and you look like you have ants in your pants.”
“I can’t help it, hon. You know I don’t like to wear nice clothes, and to top it off my feet feel weird, like there’s something wrong with my shoes.”
I’m out with Anne and her sister and husband, waiting for our table in the bar area, sipping on a cocktail as we wait.
And I’m bouncing around like a bunny rabbit because something was going on with my feet. Since it was a packed night, nobody but Anne noticed me doing the shimmy shake while I sipped my beverage and fidgeted with my shirt and my jacket and my nice slacks that I wear like, oh, maybe once every five years.
And then, I finally looked down at my shoes. And I started laughing. Like hysterically laughing because you know what? Not only was I wearing the shoes on the wrong feet, but I was wearing two different pairs of shoes.
This is me folks, in all my glory.
I’m not a fashion statement on my best day, and on my worst, well, I have pictures to prove how far down the drain I can go.
At the wedding of one of my dearest employees, I have a picture of me with the bride and a few of her closest friends. All of them, of course, are looking fabulous. It was a really nice pic commemorating a wonderful event with a beautiful group of ladies, taken with all of the splendor of Seneca Lake in the background.
Then, there’s me, eyes half-closed, looking a bit disheveled — and, of course, to make it even better, my fly is down.
And I don’t save the clothing missteps just for the general public, either. I regularly come downstairs, ready to go to work, and Anne will say, “Ah Pete, did you look in the mirror?”
Which is her way of saying that I’ve put my T-shirt on inside out.
I’m most likely wearing socks that don’t match. I’ve been known to put my boxer shorts on backwards (which I only discover when I need to use the restroom), and the reason I finally decided to write this column is because on Sunday I was sitting on the back porch having a sandwich and tried reaching in my pockets to pull out my glasses when I realized that there were no pockets on the outside of my pants. You know why? I’d put my shorts on inside out.
In one classic scene I’m out with Anne when she tells me to button up my shirt, and when I do I realize the buttons are on the inside, because the shirt is on, you guessed it, inside out.
By the way if you’re wondering how that happens it’s because when I take off my shirt (or T-shirt), I just pull them off over my head and drop them on the floor. Then they go in the washer, then the dryer, then back on me whatever way they come out of the dryer.
Which is invariably the wrong way.
People will sometimes stop me in the store and comment on one of my columns, and a few of them have asked if I make things up to make the stories more interesting.
I don’t.
My life is strange enough without me having to embellish the details.
And I can prove it. Just look at the picture above!