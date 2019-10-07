“Hey Pete, come here and watch this part of the news I taped. I know you’ll love this piece on what this guy is doing in his restaurant.”
“K. I’m almost done with this show on Netflix and I’ll be right over.”
I’m sitting in one room, and Anne is in another. She’s watching the evening news while I’m air-heading something on Netflix in the next room over.
I realized a while ago (like a dozen years or so ago) that it’s really not necessary to sit and watch something that doesn’t interest you just so you can be together. I bought another television, a pair of cordless headphones, and voila’! we can still be together (well, eight feet apart) enjoying ourselves but watching things that we each want to watch.
I know, it’s wild times at our house!
It’s okay that I don’t like (for example), Father Brown mysteries on PBS. And it’s just as okay that Anne doesn’t like watching the “Living Off the Grid” series on Netflix.
If she wants to tell me something, she just waves at me. I hit pause and pull off my headphones to see what she wants. Ditto with her. (Of course I don’t wave, I just yell because I’m wearing headphones and can’t hear how loud I am).
I think I bought the headphones a couple of years back, and this little routine has worked out well for us. But it also has given me an idea for a new kind of TV.
Do you remember those billboards that had vertical slats that were like long triangles? If you’ll recall, there were words or pictures on each side of the slats, and when you drove by, the picture would change to your eye.
Remember them?
I sure do.
When I was a kid, I thought it was cool that the guy on the horse would be walking one minute, then as we drove by, the picture would change to him running.
And I’m thinking a TV could have a similar thing going.
If you sit on the left side of the screen, you could watch football, and if you sat on the right side you could be watching, well, anything else.
So both of you could be in the same room, sharing the same couch, just watching different channels.
I think it would be a huge success.
And do you know how I know?
Because we already have folks watching one show, and they see different things already.
It’s called the news, and the difference in what you see doesn’t have anything to do with what side of the couch you’re on, but what side of the political aisle you’re on.
I was on the treadmill at the YMCA the other day, and the news was on the TV right in front of me. The commentator was talking about Trump and the Ukraine issue. I was walking along at my leisurely pace when the gentleman on the left of me and the gentleman on the right of me started to comment on what they were seeing and hearing.
Oddly enough, they both saw and heard different things than I saw and heard while watching the same show as me.
Which made me wonder if someone has already invented the TV that I thought of, and that people all over America have already been buying them without me knowing.
Because that would sure explain a whole lot.