“Hey Pete, the internet’s down, and we can’t run credit cards. I called and they sent over a tech. He went through our entire system ... said there’s nothing wrong on our end, there’s a problem on their end.”
Electronics are the bane of my existence. I need them but can’t stand the fact that I need them. I grew up in the era when you bought something, plugged it in, pulled a cord or flipped a switch or pushed a button and voila’ ... a light went on, the garage door opened, something got warmer (or for that matter, colder).
Now it seems that there’s an excuse for nothing working, and it’s always complicated.
“Well, your router isn’t synced to your device, and besides that there’s too much bandwidth being used on your frequency. Maybe if you had a dedicated channel for your appliance you wouldn’t have this issue.”
Huh?
I’ve never understood how this is where we’ve ended up in life. How can there be so many different excuses as to why something doesn’t work? Something is either on or off, right?
But back to my story.
So I called my service provider, waited on hold for what seemed like an entire election cycle, and spoke with a very nice lady who told me that my service was shut off because of a billing error. My credit card was mistakenly billed to another account, and I was shut off for non-payment of my account
While I wanted to go nuclear on this kind of error, I realized that the person with whom I was speaking wasn’t at fault.
So I said: “Well that’s okay, just turn it back on again.”
“Well, Mr. Mitchell, it’s not that simple. You don’t just push a button.”
“How about flip a switch?
“No.
“Stroke of a keyboard”
“Uh uh.”
“Is there a lever somewhere?”
“Not even close.”
I could tell I was talking to someone who never bought an appliance in the 1970s and realized the idea of a switch or a button or a lever wasn’t even in their frame of reference.
But I knew someone who did. He and I grew up together, and he’d worked for this company since the time of the button and the switch and the lever.
(By the way, just to give you a feel for all of this, I was now in my sixth day of no internet. Which meant no credit cards, no computers, no wireless music. It was like living in the dark ages.)
So I called my old acquaintance from back in the day of the idea that things are either on or off, and after we caught up on family and friends from when we were kids, I told him my tale of internet heartbreak.
He said to give him an hour because he was busy, but he had a friend in the office of the company that might be able to help, and he’d get back to me.
The hour went by and he was good to his word. But before he called me one of my employees called to say the internet was back up and running! We were now electronic again!
It was like talking to someone who just had the best Christmas ever!
And then my friend called me, and before he could speak, I said thank you, like a thousand times!
He said it was nothing, he was glad he could help.
And you know, I had to ask, right? So I said, “What was the issue? How did they fix it?”
“Oh,” he responded, “they pushed a button.”
• • •
Folks, I didn’t want to write about the election because I feel that we are all battle weary the likes of which this country has never seen. Tomorrow, regardless of the outcome, I imagine half of this nation is going to be in morning.
If you are sorry for the outcome, and I am not, I hope you realize that you are still my countryman.
And if after tomorrow I am sorry, and you are not, I hope you realize that I am still yours.
Peace to my fellow Americans, regardless of your choice.