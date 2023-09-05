(Ed. note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” normally runs every other Monday, but because there was no paper Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, we are publishing it today.)
Hey folks, just like the title says, I’m going to offer two different perspectives on the first Republican debate we had the other week, and I’m going to write each one as a mini-column.
The IQ test
The NFL Scouting Combine takes place once a year in the city of Indianapolis. Football players hoping to be drafted go there to showcase their talents for all of the scouts, managers, and other team personnel to see and evaluate before the big day.
One of the inside jokes is that it’s a sort of IQ test too. The players are all told well in advance that during those workouts that they will be tested for drugs and, if they test positive — well, then they’re done.
Oddly enough, some players don’t seem to understand that these folks aren’t kidding, and end up getting booted for failing a well-advertised-in-advance test for illegal substances.
Hence the phrase “IQ test.”
Which brings me to the Republican debate.
Every candidate knew in advance that they were going to be asked about the 2020 election and whether Mike Pence did the right thing by certifying it. They also knew that climate change was going to be on the menu.
In case you missed it, they didn’t do so well. While all of them eventually said Vice President Pence did the right thing by defying Trump’s illegal order to decertify the election results, six of them said if Trump was the nominee, even if he was convicted of trying to nullify the will of the American people, they would support him as the Republican for president.
Wow. That speaks volumes about their character.
By the way, they didn’t do any better on climate change, either.
Simple question: Do humans contribute to climate change? It was an absolute disaster of answers, ranging from it being a hoax to almost a “who cares” attitude.
And then, of course, the most hot-button topic of all — abortion rights — came to the stage. What did Mike Pence do? Made up statistics on the fly by saying 70% of Americans favor a ban (there is not one reputable polling study to support that; actually, the majority of Americans think a woman should have a right to choose).
If I had to give an IQ test grade, they would have flunked.
But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that there was another way of looking at the debate, so here’s another possible article, you know, depending on your point of view.
Sheriff & the ‘Cluckers’
Back in the 1950s, a newspaper reporter wrote about his encounter with some politicians from the Southern belt. You know, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia. Like that.
And, he picked up on something a few of them had in common: They were all members of the KKK.
Finding one particular gentleman he was interviewing to be especially thoughtful, intelligent, and kind, he had to ask, why do you belong to a group that espouses negative attitudes towards the Black community?
(OK, I was completely surprised by this answer, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense.)
It was a sheriff from a small Alabama town that he sat across from that day, and the sheriff summed it up perfectly. He said that in order to get elected, he knew that he had to go to a few of the Cluckers meetings (by the way, that was his nickname for the KKK). He was aware that in order to get their support he had to talk the talk so that these folks would throw their support behind him; otherwise, he would never have been elected because this group of folks held enough sway in his county to defeat him if they didn’t think he was one of them.
I thought about that interview for a long time. And, while it made me sad, it also made a whole lot of sense. There really is a large percentage of the population that has a very limited view of the world, and they really don’t like the idea that they may be forced to think in ways that are new to them. There’s a comfort level that a lot of folks have, and while some people like to test themselves with new ideas, others have enough on their plate so that the last thing they want to do is take a whole lot of their precious time and explore new ideas.
Especially ones that make them uncomfortable.
• • •
Now, those were two possible ways of viewing the debate, and I’m sure there are plenty of others.
What was your viewpoint?