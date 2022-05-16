“Hey Pete, I let that guy go like you asked and … ”
“I didn’t ask you to let go of anyone.”
“Well, you said to cut everyone’s hours and so I … ”
“I didn’t ask you to cut everyone’s hours.”
“Well you said payroll was too high, so I … ”
“That’s not exactly what I said either.”
“Well, what exactly did you say?”
I’m having a chat with one of my managers about business and how much my costs have increased and how people are being more mindful of their discretionary spending when I mention that we need to be a bit more efficient when it comes to how much our labor-vs.-sales figures line up.
There’s several ways to do that: Raise your prices, ask folks to take a pay cut (I’ve never gone there), or have the staff multitask to make the place more efficient.
Somehow, my manager heard, “Let someone go.”
I have this issue quite often, this being “misheard” by folks. Don’t know why, although I do talk fast sometimes, and maybe folks pick out the pieces that stick out from our conversations.
Happens to all of us occasionally, although I do believe it happens to me a bit more. It’s mildly frustrating, but there you go — people huh?
But when it happens with my columns, it becomes even more frustrating because I can’t really blame it on me talking fast. You read at whatever speed you like, pausing when you feel like it, or reading something over and over at your leisure.
So, for the life of me, I cannot figure out how in the world folks read into my last guest column, “You play with the cards you’re dealt” (Times, May 7-8), that I condone bad behavior, that I downplayed feeling threatened, or that I thought the PRB was a bad idea. I never wrote any of those things, and yet my inbox was peppered with folks thinking I found the whole thing involving Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra to be just “Boys being boys.”
I never said Ms. Salamendra deserved to have her likeness altered. I never said that folks have no reason to be suspicious of authority (I never said they have a reason to be suspicious of authority, either), and I never said the chief condoned this sort of behavior. I never said any of that, and yet here I am, writing a column about what my last column didn’t say.
I never said there should be no accountability. I never said GPD was a frat house. I never said unions were bad (never said they were good, either). I never said anything about the PRB, one way or another.
No wonder we have difficulties getting along. We can’t seem to understand what each other is saying half the time.
I asked one question in my article. One.
I asked that given the constraints placed upon the chief, what would you like him to do in regards to the image of the councilor with the logo as a screensaver.
That’s it. That’s all I asked.
By the way, I know there is a lot going on in our community that needs improvement. Heck, there’s a lot going on in the world that needs improvement, and I know that the tension we all feel about, well, a whole lot of issues — from inflation and gas prices and political bickering to the war in Ukraine — have folks on edge and a bit snappish and quick to judge.
But I didn’t write about any of that, either.