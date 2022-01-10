“Hey Pete, would you mind sliding down a few spots so that I can seat these folks together at the bar?”
“Not at all, Hal.”
I’m down in Florida, hiding from the snow for a bit, when the owner of the restaurant asks if I’d migrate a few bar stools over to make room for a party of four that had wandered into his absolutely packed restaurant with no reservations on New Year’s Day.
I grab my newspaper, sunglasses and cell phone and shuffle down to a new spot. I order the tuna tower with Asian slaw and wasabi dressing over wonton crisps and start scrolling through the mountain of emails I get over the course of my day. I’m hitting delete, delete, delete, when I hear someone work their way onto the stool next to me.
What the heck, I think, I might as well wish my neighbor Happy New Year.
So I put down my phone, turn to my left, and find myself being given the once over by what has to be the model for the original “little old lady.”
“And who might you be?”
“I’m Pete.”
“I’m Anne. Do you eat lunch here often?”
“I do. And you?”
“I eat lunch here everyday, right here at the bar.”
My kind of gal.
Anne lives two miles up the road, and at 92 still drives herself all over the island. But not after dark. She was clear about that.
I learned that Anne was an English professor, teaching first at Ohio State before moving on to Columbia University. I mentioned that I like to write, and showed her one of my articles (as she scanned through my work I kept waiting for her to whip out a red marker and correct a spot here or there).
I could also tell from the reactions of the staff that Anne held “favorite customer” status. They helped with her walking cane and to get settled and had her glass of chardonnay ready without asking.
I had a ball talking to her.
I’ve written about this before, how we can become so absorbed in our electronic companions that we can miss those opportunities to connect with the fascinating person right next to us.
A few days later I stopped at one of my favorite dining spots and purposefully kept my phone off.
And you know what? The world didn’t end. There were people everywhere talking to each other, and I turned to discover two of them sitting right next to me.
Aldona and Sally had been chatting when I wandered in, and after I settled myself they both looked my way and said hello.
And we played the “who are you and where are you from” game. I learned that Aldona was originally from Lithuania, and now lives in Kentucky. She started coming to Florida some years ago when she needed some R&R, grew to like the place, and now owns a home down here. When I asked how long she was staying she said that this was a short trip because she had to get back to work.
Which took me by surprise, because Aldona is 82. And the reason she has to go back is that she’s the chief information officer for the city of Lexington.
I think that’s awesome.
Sally hails from Bozeman, Montana where she has a farm. You know — chickens and horses and whatnot. And she also grows Montana hay, which can be over 5 feet tall and is used as cattle feed. And she buys and sells houses down here when she’s not up north.
Oh, and she has eight grandkids. And on and on and on.
Folks, I can tell you how much fun there is to be had outside of your five-inch, blue light-filtered, latest and greatest piece of electronic hardware. There are some fascinating people out there in the world. People who might just make your day with a story about themselves or their thoughts on the world or maybe even their interest in what you have to say.
But you gotta put your phone down to meet them.