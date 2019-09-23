Some time ago (like back in the ’70s), I took a business class. For the life of me I can’t remember why I took the class, or even if I lasted for the duration of the course. I know I don’t have a diploma laying around the house anywhere, so I’m guessing it was a short-lived adventure on my part, but I do remember learning some interesting things about the business world.
For example, I learned that the reason grocery stores put up signs saying “limit 3 per customer” on something is so that folks would be given the idea that the item was scarce, and if they don’t buy now, they’d lose out.
Or that the reason cereal with lots of sugar is put on the lower shelves is because little kids like sugar, and their eye level is several shelves below an adult’s eye level.
I learned stuff like that.
But one thing in class that really caught my attention was when we learned about “parity products.” I’d never heard the term before, so I paid a bit more notice when the professor started listing off all of the products that fall under the heading of being a parity item.
Toothpaste and shampoo, detergent and aluminum foil, peanut butter and tape — all of those fall under the category of being a parity item.
There’s a boring legal definition that says something to the effect that there are enough similarities between products like say, toothpaste, that one can easily swap out a different brand and get the same results.
I also learned that the reason all those ads on TV say their product is the best is because in the world of parity items, they’re all the best. Yes, folks, it turns out the cheap motor oil really does just as good a job as the one costing twice as much.
So now that I’ve laid out the idea of the story, I’m going to ask you all a question. And no, there is no right or wrong answer, but it is a thought-provoking point I’m trying to make.
Are firearms parity items? When the founding fathers coined the term “the right to bear arms,” did they mean that all arms are the same?
I thought about that the other day while listening to the debates. One candidate thought that assault rifles should be banned, and talked about a mandatory buyback program. Naturally, there was push-back the next day from the gun lobby.
But is an assault weapon the same as a handgun? Or a shotgun?
Is it a parity item?
Is a firecracker just a smaller version of a stick of dynamite? (Actually, in my mind it really is, but I can understand why people shouldn’t be allowed to buy the stuff.)
Sure, a handgun has the standard principles as an assault rifle — primer, powder, striking pin, projectile — but, much like the firecracker vs. the stick of dynamite, there is a difference. The amount of damage it can do is massive.
But going back to being a parity item, is an AR-15 a gun?
This is an issue with any discussion concerning “gun control” as a talking point. To most folks a gun is a handgun, or maybe a shotgun for hunting. Which is likely why when politicians talk about “gun control” people are imagining someone taking their pistol they keep in the house, instead of the high-capacity military weapon that seems to be the go-to item when we talk about mass shootings here in America.
So, dear readers, are all guns parity items?
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.