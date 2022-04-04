“Hey Font, think there’s too much salt in the sauce? And the marinade on the steak is awesome.”
Back in another life, I would have dinner every Tuesday and Thursday night with my friend Steve Font. Sometimes he cooked, sometimes I cooked, but most times we both split the kitchen duties. I’d make the salad and side dish, and he’d make the main dish and dessert.
Every salad had one ring of onion, one slice of tomato, and one pepperoncini (I have to stop here and mention that to this day, 40-odd years later, if you come to my house for dinner, you will always find a pepperoncini in your salad. Thanks Font.)
Font and I were just starting out in life, so buying a nice piece of steak was out of the question. Hence the marinade. And the wine we drank was named Vin du Vin, and came out of what looked like a milk carton. It was $2.99 for a half-gallon of the stuff, and we sipped it like it was gold.
When dinner was ready we’d sit, tuck into our meal, and talk as two friends do about life and work and girls and whatever else popped into our heads.
But mostly we’d talk about the meal itself.
Is there enough red wine in the gravy? Did we marinade the meat long enough? Was the balsamic vinegar too sharp for the dressing? Stuff like that.
Yeah, we were budding foodies way back when.
God, those were the days.
As all friendships do, Font and I found our own paths to follow in life. He became an IT guy for Strong Memorial in Rochester, married a nice girl named Teressa, had children, and moved to Victor. I stayed in Geneva, met Anne, and opened a restaurant.
But still, every so often, we’d manage to get together, and share a meal. More often than not it was at some place in between where we lived, but occasionally he would come over to my house and we’d cook again.
Both of us had come a ways in life, and our palates had changed a bit. We no longer had to marinade the steak to make it edible, and the wine now came out of an actual bottle, with a cork and everything!
And yet, to me at least, nothing ever tasted quite as good as those meals cooked at Font’s house on Castle Street all those years ago. Maybe it’s nostalgia working for me, who knows, but I swear he and I cooked the best meals in the world in that tiny kitchen, using the cheapest cuts of meat and drinking wine sold by the gallon.
Font passed away in 2013, and so my bachelor cooking days with him came to an end some time ago.
Except they really haven’t. Anne found a picture of my old friend and had it framed, and my buddy now sits on the kitchen counter with me whenever, and wherever I cook. (Yes, when we go to Florida, he gets packed up in my suitcase with everything else we bring along.)
And you know, sometimes I’ll still catch myself saying, “Hey Font, think there’s too much salt in the sauce?”
• • •
Regarding my last column, I want to thank everyone for their PSA ideas. “Teach your pet to be a good neighbor” was an awesome idea, as was the one reminding to “Cherish your children.”
After all, they are our future.
Peace out folks.