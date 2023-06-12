“OK, Pete, raise your right leg until your knee is waist high, hold that position for a 10 count, then do the other side.”
I do as I’m told, then I switch and do the left leg, and hold for another 10 count.
I’m taking a yoga lesson (can you believe it?), and I’m being run through some preliminary stuff to check out what kind of shape I’m in. Or not in.
“Do you know why I’m having you do this?”
“To check my balance?”
“Correct. Do you know what not having good balance means?”
“That you’ll fall over?”
I get a little sigh out of her, but not the laugh I’m hoping for.
“It means that something may be seriously wrong with you. Parkinson’s, high blood pressure, diabetes, and dehydration are just some of the reasons that your balance can be off.”
While she’s talking I’m thinking there’s another reason your balance can be off.
Politics.
Folks, the more news I get about the difference between red states and blue states, the more I think our country is going to fall over. If the three branches of government in a particular state are controlled by one party, they’re going to do whatever they want, regardless of what the other party wants.
Considering that most elections are decided by a few decimal points, that means that 48 or 49 % of the population is getting stiffed in the representation department.
The majority of Americans (71%) want restrictions on firearms, with 59% wanting an outright ban on assault rifles. A majority of our fellow citizens (75% to 80%) view abortion as an acceptable option, but with limitations. This also is true in the book-banning department, where 87% believe that books on race and sex should not be banned.
And, a whopping 89% believe that sex education in schools is very important (take that, Ron DeSantis!).
And yet those topics, in which the majority agree, are exactly the ones that find us at odds with each other.
The red state/blue state divide is becoming such a way of life that several politicians, most notably Marjorie Taylor Greene, have floated ideas of some states becoming permanently one party or the other.
Which means, as a country, we’re getting off balance.
And could fall over.
It’s hard to understand how politicians can view their team as being the only team on the playing field. The other side is just as much a part of the game as you are, and but for a point here or a point there, they’d be in office and you’d be on the sideline going, “Wait a minute, don’t I count too?”
Because, in this political climate, it would seem that whoever has the ball for the moment is going to ignore almost half of their fellow citizens’ wishes for their country. Which means eventually this is going to come to a head.
And we’re going to lose our balance.
And when we fall over, it’s going to be catastrophic.