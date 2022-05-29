Ed. note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” normally appears every other Monday in the Times. However, because we are producing a combined Saturday-Monday Memorial Day edition, this column appears today.
One of the earliest philosophical quotes I can recall (that is printable anyway) is, “May you live in interesting times.”
Some attribute it to an old Chinese maxim from “Stories to awaken the world’” written in 1627, while others claim British ambassador to China Hugh Knatchbull-Hugessen actually coined the term in 1936 in his memoir.
Still another story is that Austen Chamberlain, in a letter to a friend, related that there is an old Chinese curse that would be wished upon an enemy by saying to them, “May you live in an interesting age.”
Whichever story you believe as to the quote’s origins (and there are undoubtedly others), the truth is that we are now, indeed, living in interesting times.
And if I were a woman, I would be terrified.
On June 30, 2014, the Supreme Court, by a 5-4 ruling, voted in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby to allow employers, in certain instances, to deny birth control to their female employees through their healthcare plans. Hobby Lobby sued Sylvia Burwell, secretary of Health and Human Services, by citing the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA). They won, and there went millions of women’s access to birth control through their workplace healthcare plan, right down the drain.
Poof. Now you see it, now you don’t (in a Kafka-esque twist, Hobby Lobby does pay for Viagra).
This losing of your rights isn’t done overnight; it wouldn’t work. A little bit here and a little bit there and pretty soon you can’t understand why you’re not equal anymore. It’s such a soft attack that you actually can’t believe it’s happening, because in many instances it doesn’t affect you immediately.
Or, if you’re over a certain age, it might not affect you at all.
It’s tough to fight a battle for someone else on an issue that no longer concerns you. If you’re past reproductive age, it’s hard to get ramped up about birth control because, well, it’s not like you’re getting pregnant at your age, so why fight?
Which is exactly how human rights get lost. If it isn’t hurting me, why should I care? But it’s easy to forget that while you may not ever have another child, generations of women that are coming up behind you need to have access to common-sense healthcare.
Divide and conquer isn’t just a military realism, folks. It works on many, many levels. Separate a small enough segment of the population, and nobody else really gives a damn about their rights, because well, if it doesn’t affect you, why should you care?
And now, a seriously right-leaning religious court is going to do away with a women’s right to govern her own reproductive options.
Double whammy. The Supreme Court says your workplace health insurance doesn’t have to pay for birth control, and now they’re telling you that you can’t get an abortion. What year is this anyway?
Or maybe I should say, what century.
In case you’re wondering, the title of my article, “Barefoot and pregnant,” was a term coined by Dr. Hertzler, an American physician from Kansas who believed that when a woman is kept, or should I say forced, into that position, that divorces never happen.
(I have a group of female friends that live in the four corners of North America, and I send them my articles before they go to print. They are of differing backgrounds and ideologies, and in no way agree with everything I write. Here are a few of their responses.)
“I can’t imagine how difficult my path would have been had abortions not been legal in 1977. Abortions won’t stop. They will just be dangerous … and women will die.” — name withheld at the request of my friend.
“They’d like to take us back to the Middle Ages. They’re doing a ‘great’ job taking away people’s voting rights as well, which spurred me to join the League of Women Voters. They’re counting on people not caring.” — Lisa J.
And this response from Sandra C. in Florida was perhaps the most disturbing, and thought-provoking, of all of them all:
“How long before I have to wear a burka in public?”
(By the way I’m going to add a note to my article about religion. I find it appalling that folks hold up the Bible as an excuse for their intolerance and ignorance. And, lest we forget, the other side of freedom of religion is the equally important aspect, “freedom from religion.”)