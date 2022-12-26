(Ed. note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column usually runs every other Monday. We are running it today because this is a Saturday-Sunday-Monday edition.)
Hey hon, would you get that?”
“Get what?”
“The door to the fridge is open, and it’s making that noise.”
Anne’s bopping around the house doing, well, Anne stuff, and I’m on the couch doing, well, Pete stuff, and the fridge is doing, well, its stuff. Which means it’s letting me know I forgot to close the door.
So Anne wanders over and closes the door. But the beeping doesn’t stop.
She looks over at me, I sit and listen, and then guess.
“It’s the dryer!” I say.
“No, it’s the oven timer!” she says.
We’re both wrong. Turns out it was the microwave.
Technology has turned my house into a musical instrument. I’ll be sitting quietly, reading a book or writing a bit for work, and all of a sudden a noise will creep into my ears to remind me I didn’t do something I was supposed to, like close a door, or let me know that something I started doing, like laundry, is finished.
Remember when you were a kid and the only sound your house made was that “ding dong” sound when someone pushed the doorbell?
Well, now I’m surrounded by a whole cacophony of whistles and buzzes to entertain me.
The doorbell now sounds on my phone whenever someone so much as waves from the street, except to me it sounds like the alert for a text message, and if I’m not in the mood for a text, someone could find themselves on my front porch for a bit.
My new fridge door alarm sounds like my old washer finishing a cycle, my new dryer sings a song you can program in to make laundry time more entertaining, and my PlayStation console makes a noise eerily similar to my smoke alarm batteries being low.
And when my smoke detector batteries are low, it invariably happens at 3 in the morning when I’m in no mood to get a ladder, so I just lay in bed waiting for the next infuriating “Chirp!” to come from an unknown location in the house. (Here’s a million-dollar idea, why doesn’t someone invent a smoke detector that says, “Hey dummy, I’m over here with the dead battery!” I swear they’d make a fortune.)
Of course those are just the sounds. My house blinks and glows and twinkles at night like a character from a science fiction movie too. The kitchen has a night light on every appliance. You know, in case you feel like cooking at 4 a.m. The TV is surrounded by a rainbow of colors from the cable box and my video games and the internet modem and yada yada yada. Of course all of the smoke detectors have a little red light to let you know they’re on the job, and then every personal device is also adding to the mix.
The Apple watch charging station and the iPad plug-in, my Chromebook charging dock, our cellphones and my two different Kindle books (I lost the password to the first one so I couldn’t update my credit card, they wouldn’t let me transfer my library to a new one, but I didn’t want to lose all of those books I’d bought, so I now have two) all add a surreal glow to our late night living.
I almost have no need to decorate for Christmas anymore. I just have to plug in everything and poof, colored lights galore.
“Ding!”
Well folks, gotta go, either my bagel is done or my dishes are clean. I’ll let you know next time.
• • •
Hey everybody, believe it or not, this is my 14th Christmas article. I can’t believe I’ve had the privilege of writing for you all of this time, and I want to say thank you for the experience. I feel truly blessed to live in such a wonderful part of America, and I hope your New Year is a happy and healthy one.
Cheers.