“Pete, it’s close, don’t you think?”
I lean across the couch so Anne can hand me her glass. I take a small sip and close my eyes.
“Well, what do you think?”
“Boy, hon, it’s really, really close. I’d say that’s about as close as I’ve come to that one time.”
It’s cocktail hour at our house, and that means I whip up the drinks and Anne whips up some nibbles. Sometimes we go simple and just have some pretzels and cheesy poofs.
And there are times when those nibbles become our dinner.
Three different kinds of aged cheese, parmesan and hot pepper infused olive oil with rustic farmer’s bread for dipping, olives and pepperoncinis and stuffed grape leaves, and (my favorite) French breakfast radishes.
We can get carried away while digging through the fridge, that’s for sure.
But no matter what goes on with the size of our nibbles platter, the one thing that remains the same is the drinks I make for us to toast the end of another day. They’re always the same, and for the past almost three decades I’ve shaken and stirred and garnished and poured the exact same cocktail.
And I’m always chasing the one that I made during a frigid winter storm 28 years ago.
The blizzard hit on March 13, 1993. Remember that year? For two days the winds raged and the snow swirled and the cars up and down South Main Street were buried under 3 1/2 feet of snow and our little town of Geneva ground to a halt. I remember walking to my business on Seneca Street wearing kitchen garbage bags wrapped around my sneakers (for some reason, I didn’t own boots) and watching as a skier went cruising by me down the hill on Seneca.
It was a wild few days.
Anne had an apartment right across from Pulteney Park, and like the rest of Geneva, she was snowed in too.
I remember the first night of the storm I stopped over after work and cooked her dinner. Nothing fancy mind you, but I was still learning the culinary trade back then.
But the drinks I made ... well, they were on another level.
Fresh lime and cracked ice and frosted glasses and the perfect blend of ingredients and delivered icy cold on a freezing winter evening while the storm howled all around us in our little part of the world.
I made us each just one. After all, we had no idea the storm would go on for days and that the schools would be closed for a few more days, and besides, more than one and it takes away from the moment.
We both took a sip and looked up in surprise.
It was the perfect drink. I mean, it was perfect.
I have no clue what I did differently on that winter evening. And believe me, I’ve tried everything to replicate that one time.
Oh, I’ve come close. There was the time we moved into our house on Washington Street, had just finished unpacking and were sitting in the backyard looking out over the trees and the fading light of day. I handed her a glass, and she sipped, smiled and said, “Pete, oh so close.”
And then there was the time years later when we’d just finished a remodeling job on our house that lasted for months and were both tired and worn down. I think I made us ham and cheese sandwiches for dinner.
But I made that drink, took a sip and said, “Hey hon, I think it’s close.” I handed Anne the glass. She nodded and said, “Boy, that is close.”
And now we’re down here in Florida for the first time since COVID chased us away almost a year ago.
After we unpacked, I cooked up a medium rare ribeye with drawn butter and fresh rosemary garnish and some Hasselback potatoes with garlic blue cheese bread. And as we sat and chatted about all of the craziness of the last year, we toasted to what hopefully will soon be the end of all this mess and took a sip of that one drink I’ve made for almost three decades.
Was it as good as the first one all those years ago? I don’t think it will ever be. You can never actually duplicate a moment, can you?
But I’m going to keep on trying.
Cheers, everybody.