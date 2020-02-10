“Hey hon, when did we go to Buffalo to see Jenny? Was it before or after Christmas? And wasn’t that the trip when you met with your friends from high school?”
“Pete, I thought it was after Christmas, like maybe that Thursday. And when did you and Smitty get to Florida? Was it the 30th?”
Anne and I are sitting and talking about what we’ve been doing the past few months, and we seem to be forgetting the details of some of the events. You know, like what day we did this or that? It’s actually gotten to the point where we can be off by an embarrassing amount of time. Did we have a cookout with my sister this past summer, or was it the year before?
That kind of stuff.
But I’ve developed a new method of tracking down the moments in our lives. Not all of them mind you, but enough to keep me happy.
I call it “Credit Card Archeology.”
If you haven’t tried this before, I suggest you give it a whirl.
I was looking online at my credit card statements, trying to find a charge for something I bought to see if it was still under warranty, when I saw a charge for something I’d completely forgotten about.
I’d sent flowers to a friend who was celebrating a special anniversary, and it made me pause for a moment. It was last year, summer actually, and I thought it would be nice to let her know she was in my thoughts. So I sent some flowers along with a little note. She called me to tell me how wonderful it was to receive my gift and how much the note meant to her.
It had slipped my mind entirely but it was nice to be reminded of it.
Then I started to scroll back through my statements to see what other things of interest I may have forgotten.
There was a charge to an Irish Pub called O’keefe’s in February 2018. I had driven up to Tampa to see an old high school friend to catch up on each other’s lives. He told me he was retiring soon and looking forward to what was going to happen in the next phase of his life. I remember how much fun it was to chat about our friends from the old days, and the fun we had at Geneva High.
In the September of 2016 statement I found a charge to Emile’s restaurant. I was there many times over the years, and I wanted to stop in once more before they closed for good. I remember sitting next to all the regulars and sharing our good memories of the food and of the wonderful family that owned the place for all of those years.
In June of 2014 there was a charge for a mini-storage unit. I first rented it in 1998 to store all of the stuff that I thought was important to keep from when I closed my first business. All of the little knick-knacks and old signs and whatnot that I’d collected over the years to give the place character. I thought I’d somehow save all of those old bits of the past for safe keeping, so that maybe that time of my life would have a place to stay.
I kept that unit for 16 years, and finally threw everything away when I finally realized that hanging on to the past was costing me a fortune in rental fees.
I know, it took a while.
And on 8/12/2014 there was a charge for a round-trip ticket to California. I flew Anne out so she could be with her brother who had just days left to live, so she could say goodbye one last time.
These are some of the special times that I was able to relive in my search for a warranty on an appliance I bought with my credit card.
And it was fun to share with you all. Peace out everyone.