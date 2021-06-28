“Hey Pete, isn’t that smell delightful? The Lilly of the Valley are finally in bloom. Isn’t that just the most wonderful fragrance? Too bad they’re so short-lived.”
Anne and I are going for a stroll down our street, taking in all the foliage that has come to life in the past few weeks, when she points out to me that the incredible scent in the air is from one of her favorite flowers.
I stop, take a deep breath of air and think to myself, “Huh, flowers really are nature’s Febreze.” (Come on, that’s funny)
As the weeks go by, our little street becomes more and more aromatic. The smell of peonies and wisteria and roses and hyacinth and a host of other flowering plants fill the air, turning our evening strolls into (for me) a nature lesson on what’s come into bloom since the last time we took a walk.
Not only are there wonderful smells outside, we have fresh flower cuttings on our kitchen counter throughout the summer too, with Anne filling me in on what the latest colorful bouquet is that she has arranged.
And each time she brings in a new flower she has me take a sniff, and then she tells me what it is about this particular flower that she finds so wonderful.
You’d think being surrounded by all of this greenery that I’d have a favorite. You know, a particular smell that makes me close my eyes and just say “ahhh, I’m alive.”
And of course I do. We all do. But for me it’s not magnolias or honeysuckle or anything else that Anne has sitting in a vase on our counter. It’s not even anything that’s alive. Well, not anymore anyway.
Nope, for me the end-all be-all of the olfactory world is nothing that would come out of the ground and be displayed in one’s home. Not by a long shot.
You see for me, what makes me stop in my tracks and puts a huge smile on my face is none other than Seneca Lake’s aftershave.
That’s right: dead fish and gas fumes.
Back when I was about 10 or 11, my friend Scott and I decided to figure out how to fish. Which was pretty odd, because I really didn’t like fish, and he didn’t either, but there you go, boys will be boys.
So on a warm summer morning with rod, reel and some lures borrowed from our dads, off we went to the docks by the Capuchin Monastery (it’s where Geneva on the Lake is now) to land the “big one.”
I recall standing on the old rotted wooden docks, trying to figure out how to not completely mutilate a worm I was using for bait, and laughing with Scott about how ridiculous we must look.
But it was warm outside, and we were having fun, so who cared if we kept dropping our bait in the water?
And even though our first outing ended with both of us empty-handed, it didn’t stop us from going back over and over again that summer.
By the way, that area we were in was a pretty popular fishing spot. Guys with little aluminum fishing boats with those two-cycle outboard engines would cruise in and fish just offshore. And when they’d start up to leave, little puffs of a hazy blue smoke mixed with gas fumes would come out the exhaust and waft across the water.
It wasn’t really an overpowering scent, but it was noticeable. And it would mix with the lake smell of seaweed and fish that had died and floated up to the surface to create this aroma that was always there, every weekend for the entire summer that two young kids spent trying to catch the “big one.”
Funny how you can put so much into that memory of one particular smell.
Even now when I’m by the lake and a little aluminum fishing boat with one of those two-cycle outboard motors putters by, I’ll stop and wait for that smell that reminds me of that one summer all those years ago.
It’s the best smell on earth.