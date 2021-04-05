“Can I help you?”
“Yeah, I’ll have six slices of mortadella, six thin slices of pepper salami, six more thin slices of prosciutto, six more of sopressata, and ten slices of provolone, also sliced thin please.”
“You want sharp or mild on the provolone?”
“Mild please.”
“Cool, I just sliced a whole &%$# load of mild a second ago ... Ooops!”
I’m standing at the deli counter with a list Anne made of stuff to grab for the charcuterie platter I’m putting together for dinner tonight. I’ve already grabbed the spicy mustard, California Olive Ranch olive oil (my favorite) and some smoked Gouda cheese along with a loaf of crusty farm bread, when I stop to grab the last of the meat items.
And that’s when the little old lady working the slicer told me she had a &$%#! ton of mild provolone cheese laying around.
“Did you really just say &%$#?” I asked. And then I started laughing.
She was embarrassed, but I thought it was hilarious. She actually made my day because I smiled all the way home to tell Anne that funny story.
I just love it when people let loose with a good expletive. Especially when it’s unexpected.
“You stupid %$# television! Will you just let me watch my %&$# show!”
I’m just walking in the back door of our house to tell Anne the above deli story when I hear her let loose on our flat-screen TV. Well, to be more specific, the cable box. For reasons unknown to me, Anne seems to have a magnetic field that will scramble the most well put together internet, computer or other electronic device. And as a result I often find myself eavesdropping on a whole slew of choice words aimed at one appliance or another on a pretty regular basis. You’d never know it by looking at her, but well, she can get quite salty at times.
And her being a nice retired school teacher too! Lol!
Folks, I’ve never thought swearing should be conversational. I figure if you can’t have a chat with someone without using profanity, you need to up your vocabulary.
But there are those times — aren’t there? — when it just seems to slip out.
“Hey %$#&! Use your turn signal next time!”
It’s 1973, and I still have my learners permit. I’m tooling down Hamilton Street when a guy nails his brakes in front of me and turns into the plaza. Not being an experienced driver, it shook me up a bit, so I vented out the car window at the guy.
How do I remember that so clearly? Because the next thing I did was turn to my passenger and say, “Sorry, Mom.” It was the first time she ever heard me swear, and I was a bit embarrassed.
Of course, all the normal rules have gone out the window since COVID-19, haven’t they?
I have a friend that never swears. And I mean never. But in the past year I’ve heard words come out of her mouth that would make a sailor blush.
And she’s a little retired school teacher, too.
I hope that F-bombs and other unprintable words never become the norm in our world. I find that most points of view can be expressed without expletives, and that sometimes it shows lack of imagination to swear.
But there are those times, aren’t there, when you just want to say %%5E$#@ it.
• • •
Hey everybody, this is my anniversary as a columnist for the Finger Lakes Times. I started 12 years ago on this day. I’ve learned a lot by writing for my local paper, and I learned it all from you.
Thanks for that.
Pete