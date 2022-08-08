By now we all know the cause and effect a good education has on your long term income.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics even has these little charts showing that your salary is almost directly tied to the amount of education you have. No degree, you make an average of one-third the amount of someone with a doctorate.
Naturally, it would make sense that a heart surgeon makes more than the guy that works in the produce department of your local grocer.
Ditto that the lawyer most likely does too, as would a whole host of other highly trained professionals.
But it also turns out that a good education is the key to freedom too. And I don’t mean because you have the money to travel.
I mean because you have the mental tools required to understand the long term effects of decisions that are made by politicians.
I was checking out the states that have now either completely banned the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices, or at best made it hard enough to be close to impossible, and I noticed that they are almost all on the bottom end of the educational scale.
Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana and Kentucky are states with some of the least educated people in America, and they all are on the bandwagon to strip women’s personal choices away.
Now, why do you think that is?
They also are the states that are most likely to ban books, pay teachers the worst, and have the loosest firearms restrictions.
Again, why do you think that is?
And the states with the best educated folks? They almost all voted to leave women their freedoms that the Supreme Court stripped away, have the least number of banned books, pay their teachers the best, and the most restrictive firearms laws.
Again, why do you think that is?
This isn’t 100 percent true across the board (New Hampshire is an anomaly), but it follows enough of a pattern as to make one wonder why the majority of these states view issues a certain way.
And it’s education. The better educated and more informed the population is, the more likely they are to assess the long term effects of voting.
And to prove that point easily enough all you have to do is look to see the fallout of abortion restrictions. Doctors afraid to care for pregnant women in distress, 10-year-old rape victims having to travel out of state to get humanitarian health care, and the rise of the inevitable “back alley” abortion procedures that were prevalent in this country 100 years ago.
And all of this is happening in the least educated states.
Again, why do you think that is?
If you look at some of the social ills of this country — shootings, racial strife, economic woes, civil rights and hunger — you’ll realize that they would all be alleviated to some degree by a better educated population because they would vote with a clearer understanding of what the long term effect of their vote would have on the future of our country.
Of course, I’m guessing there’s a whole slew of politicians that would like nothing better than to keep their constituents as ignorant as possible because a really smart voter would scare them senseless.
And why do you think that is?