If you’ve been paying attention to the news, the Democrats have been up in arms over the restrictive voting measures Republican-led states have instituted, or are trying to institute, all across the land. The GOP rationale is that they need to do something about securing the integrity of the election process even though there has been no proof anywhere of voter fraud.
I couldn’t agree with the Republicans more.
I actually don’t think our voting measures are restrictive enough — by a long shot — but I have some ideas that I believe can help. And I think every voting district in the land should implement them immediately.
You know, for the integrity of the election process.
For example, when a voter walks into a voting station they should be shown a video of the U.S. Capitol rioters smashing entryways, doors and windows, beating police officers and screaming that some of our elected officials should be killed. Afterwards, they should be questioned as to what they saw, and if they respond “peaceful tourists wandering through the Capitol building and being polite and posing for pictures with members of Congress,” they shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
After all, if someone can’t see clearly, how will they be able to fill out the ballot correctly?
Another test voters should be asked is where they receive medical information from in regards to their well-being and that of their family. If they answer they’ve decided to believe their favorite celebrity, or perhaps a talking head that has a highly-rated cable news show, but they consult no real knowledgeable medical source whatsoever, then that should be an automatic thumbs down, too.
I mean really, what would it say about our voting process if we allowed people to get their ideas from folks that think because they’re famous, they’re smarter than teams of virologists and infectious disease experts who have spent decades of their lives being educated by the finest colleges and universities that America has to offer?
If you answered, “It would be embarrassing,” you’d be correct.
Of course, then there are the statistical tests that need to be conducted to make sure they understand numbers. After all, numbers are very important, aren’t they? You wouldn’t want to look at your paycheck and think that $692.03 is a higher number than $974.63 would you?
It would cost you a fortune, right?
So, for example, a voting test question could ask, “Your opponent in an election garners 7 million more votes than you. Did you win or lose?”
I know that’s a tough one for some folks here in America because I watch them being interviewed over and over on the news saying they think that’s a win.
Math, it’s more than just having fun with numbers. That’s my motto!
Yes indeed folks, I think there’s a long way to go to ensure the integrity of the elections. And I’m thinking these simple tests would help. If you want to keep the polls sacred, what better way than to weed out a ton of peole that really shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
That is the point, right?