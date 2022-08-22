Back in my formative years when I was a youngster, I would pick up the “Reader’s Digest” magazine (I swear every house had one in their bathroom back then) and leaf through the games and puzzles, then check out the cute little stories that were their trademark.
And after I’d finished reading some adorable animal story where the lost family dog trekked through the Amazon rain forest, boarded a steamship across the Panama canal, and then hopped a tractor-trailer to make it all the way back to the family house in Buttermilk, Kansas, after being lost for five years, I’d turn to the section entitled, “Enrich your word power!”
It was devoted to helping the average person expand their vocabulary with some new words or phrases. I’d try to pick one or two out of the bunch and add them into my vocabulary.
I haven’t seen the Digest anywhere in probably 30 years, but if I found one now I’d hope they added a section called “Stop saying that!” and it would be full of words and phrases that are so overused as to not even resemble what the words were meant to describe anymore.
Does anybody really know what “woke” means? Or better yet, what it doesn’t mean? I swear if one more person starts talking about “woke” people, I’m going to put them on the spot and ask them to give me a definition of “woke.”
Oh, I looked it up and all that, and it’s an incredible moving target of a description. What it meant last year seems to have changed this year, and I’m going to go out on a limb and say a year from now it’s going to morph again.
“Woke” this, suckers.
I was watching one of those reality shows with real-estate agents combing through old buildings in NYC, and it seemed every other word they used was “iconic.” The bathroom tile was iconic. The arched entryway was iconic. Ditto the art deco design. Even the address itself seemed to be iconic.
Yuck! Find a new word, will you please?
And what’s up with “crickets?” I get that when no one makes a sound in the evening you can hear crickets, but it’s not like I hear crickets during my normal working hours. And maybe the reason you don’t hear anything is because no one thinks your comment deserves a response. Of course, maybe that’s just me.
How about “stay in your lane?” There’s one that needs to head to the dustbin too.
I read the NRA article where they told a minister to “stay in his lane” when he had an opinion on gun violence. Really, the minister isn’t allowed an opinion? Who made that rule? Last I checked EVERYBODY is allowed an opinion here in America; it’s kind of the hallmark of who we are. Everyone, no matter what they do for a living, is allowed to have an opinion.
Not to delve into semantics, but is it really necessary to say that this is an “actual fact?” Isn’t a fact all by itself, well, actual?
And I’m sorry that certain political types won’t like this (OK, I’m really not sorry, just trying to be polite), but just because it bothers you to hear something doesn’t automatically make it “fake news.”
Question your candidate now and then; it will do you good. And make them prove what they’re saying too. Taking someone’s word for something is the reason for a whole lot of grief in this world.
By the way, the term pro-choice is as ridiculous as the term pro-life. It makes it sound like pro-choice folks are sitting around flipping coins to make decisions. And pro-life folks? They’re more likely to vote for the death penalty than pro-choice folks. Go figure.
Remember, it’s your view of life, and you should live by your rule. Doesn’t mean that everybody should have to live that way just because you think a certain way about your body. Knock off the divisive terminology. None of the phrases make you sound smarter or better or more “woke.”
Ha! I threw that in for fun.
By the way, something can’t be “very unique.” Unique means one of a kind, and something can’t be “very one of a kind.” It is or it isn’t unique. Pick one.
I’m running out of room here, so please, please send me your ideas on what should go in the dustbin of our vocabulary and I’ll print them now and again.
Thanks!
Hey folks, every so often writing something mindless is fun. It’s a great way to burn off stress, and taking a break from reality can be good for a soul now and then.
P.S. — “Woke” means to be aware of racial and social injustice. Why a politician wouldn’t want their constituents to be “woke” is beyond me. I mean, really, isn’t the opposite of “woke” asleep?