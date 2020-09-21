“Hey Caroline, how are you!”
“Hey Pete! What’s new in your world? Another project, I’m guessing. Or did you call just to say hi? Hahaha.”
“No, I’m back at it again, and I need a few swinging doors. I’m emailing you a print of what I need now. By the way, did your daughter get her degree?”
“Yes she did, thank you for asking. And have you been to Germany lately to see your mom?”
“No, but I’m going soon. I’ll send you a pic of the two of us when I get there.”
I’m talking with a woman who works for a company in California that specializes in folding doors. You know, like the ones that slide open on a patio? I’ve known Caroline for 12 years, and she’s a wonderful human being. Warm and funny, married with two kids (one just graduated from college), doing well in life, and an absolutely delightful conversationalist. She’s the kind of person you’d meet, and afterwards tell your friends about the experience.
Of course, I’m assuming all of this, because, truth is, I’ve never actually met Caroline.
I have an army of people that I deal with on a regular basis that I rely on for all of the things that help make my world go round. And while I know and grew up with most of them (Dan the plumber, Scott the fix-it guy, and so forth), there are those that live in the internet world who are merely a voice on the phone.
“Hey Pete, did you get the pic of the vinyl seats for the bar stools?”
“Oh hey, Leise, I did, and they look great. Are you going to Canandaigua to see your cousin finally?”
Leise lives somewhere in Pennsylvania and has been selling me chairs and bar stools for years. She’s never been to this area, but has a cousin that lives in Canandaigua (By the way, don’t you just love how folks that don’t live here absolutely butcher that name? I find it hysterical).
“You know Pete, I was going to come up this year, but with COVID and all, I decided on another time.”
I’ve been talking to strangers all of my life. After all, it’s what I do for a living. But there is a certain group of folks that I’ve talked to over and over again for all of these years.
Maureen is the contact person for me at the NFIB. It’s the National Federation of Independent Business people, and I’ve been a member for 30 years.
Tom is my congressman’s go-to guy for everything related to travel into the U.S. He’s the one that finally figured out how to get my family from overseas into America. Never met the guy, but believe me if I do, dinner and drinks are on me!
There’s a woman named Linda who works for a company in Ohio that manufacturers plastic doors for kitchens. We started chatting one day while I was placing an order, and now we’re buddies. She’ll call to check on projects that I invariably find myself immersed in, and after we’re done with business, we’ll end up chatting for sometimes an hour about who knows what.
I find these “friends I’ve never met” to be delightful. Maybe it’s because we can’t see each other and therefore draw no conclusion about each other by looks or mannerisms or that the conversation is just pure fun, who knows? But someday, if I ever hit the lottery, I’m going to fly all these wonderful folks to our neck of the woods and have a get together.
Maybe I’ll even make us all T-shirts to commemorate the day. See, there’s this guy I know but never met, and he makes hats and shirts and ...