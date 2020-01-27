“Hey hon, what do you feel like for dinner tonight?”
“I really don’t care what we have, but I’m dying for an Uncle Joe’s salad.”
Anne and I are in Florida, hiding from the Upstate snow and ice, and discussing our dinner plans. You know the routine, right?
“What do you want for dinner, dear?”
“I don’t know, what do you want for dinner, dear?”
“I don’t care, whatever you want is fine.”
“You pick.”
“No, you pick.”
This gets replayed pretty much most nights with us, no matter where we are geography-wise.
But there is always one thing we can agree on, no matter what we have for dinner, summer or winter, invariably we want an Uncle Joe’s salad to start our evening.
It’s actually become so much a part of our food life over all these years, that if we don’t have an Uncle Joe’s salad, it’s rare.
Have you had that experience where you’re with someone who’s not from Geneva, and you’re talking about Geneva food, and something will slip out like, well, Uncle Joe’s salad? And they’ll look at you and say, “What’s that?”
And then you try to explain what you mean ...
“Well, it’s a salad, see, and it has, oh, I don’t know, well, there’s sliced onion and tomato, and a hint of vinegar and um ... ”
And then they look at you, and you realize you really can’t explain why you like it, but you just do.
As I’m writing now we have friends visiting (they’re from Geneva too), and when it was time for a little nosh before dinner, they made a dip that went on top of Triscuit crackers.
My first thought was, “Huh, this is just like the little cracker appetizers you get when you go to a function at Club 86.”
You know the ones, right? They’re delish. When I go to the Club for a wedding I hang out at the bar and scope out the servers walking in and out of the kitchen with the trays of nibbles. I’ll let pretty much everything walk by me because I’m waiting for those crackers with melted toppings that seem to disappear before everything else.
You’ve done that too, right? Eyeballed the trays as they emerge, waiting for your favorite?
Yeah, I hear ya.
It’s a Geneva thing.
It’s like when I was in high school, and we were allowed out for our lunch. Some kids would blast off for McDonald’s, some would sit in the cafeteria and scarf down whatever they brought from home.
Not me. I headed to Artie’s corner store for a slice of Iannapollo’s cold pizza.
I know, cold pizza. Whoopie.
Yeah well, it was amazing. The pizza was cut in squares, and each square had one (but sometimes two if you were lucky) slices of pepperoni, and was sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. If I was feeling pretty special I’d even have two pieces.
I still go to Bagels and Cakes every now and then (they have it there) and have a slice for old times sake.
By the way, I’m not saying my memories are better than yours, but they’re mine.
Sometimes you could get into a heated discussion as to who had the best greens and beans, the best red sauce, the best salad bar.
(If you’re looking for some fun, try explaining hot giblets to someone not from Geneva.)
And while I may be a bit prejudice because my very first girlfriend worked there, my vote for best meatball sandwich was from the original Alice’s Restaurant on exchange street.
That was in 1974.
And all of these food memories follow me whenever I travel. I will always compare what I’m eating to where I came from. Is the chicken parm as good as the Deluxe? Is the bartender as welcoming as the ones I made friends with at Emile’s? Will the owner come out and say hi to everyone eating at the bar the way Jeananne does at Torrey Park? Are the chocolate chip cookies as good as the ones I got from Visco’s bakery in the Town and Country Plaza?
Folks, Geneva is a tough act to follow, food wise. We have some amazing people making great stuff to eat in our small town, and I sometimes can’t wait to get home just to sit at the bar and be spoiled by all the good food that Geneva has to offer.
That’s because my memories of Geneva’s food follows me everywhere.
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.