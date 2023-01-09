“Pete, I must say, this area is quite beautiful. I love all the farms and fields, and there are a lot more wineries than I thought there would be. Have you lived here long?”
“Almost all of my life, Raaz. This part of the world is probably the best-kept secret in America. And I hope it stays that way.”
I’m tooling around the Finger Lakes with a young man (well, young to me), looking at all of what the Finger Lakes region has to offer. It’s his first time to my neck of the woods, and he’s really enjoying watching the landscape as we cruise from town to town.
Raaz has some business in Syracuse and a bit of time to kill before his appointment, so he’s killing that time with me in my part of the world. And after we passed, oh, like the 13th winery and the 16th farm, I asked him about his work.
And boom, it was like watching a rocket take off.
He was animated, gesturing madly as we drove, spitting out facts and figures about his industry (mergers and acquisitions), talking a mile a minute about what he’s working on and projections for the future and his visions of how far he can take his business. He started his company when he was in his 20s, with just himself and a couple of other folks. He talked about growing year by year, expanding his business and setting his sights on the future at all times.
When he finished talking I realized the person sitting in my passenger seat was me, albeit decades younger.
My first thought after I came to that conclusion was, “Oh, my lord, isn’t his energy incredible!”
And my second thought?
“What happened to me?”
I used to be that guy, up and raring to go take on the world every single day. There was no problem too big, no challenge I wasn’t ready for, and nothing I felt could stand between me and my goals.
Now, I’m quite content to have a cup of mint tea in the morning and watch as the world goes by my front porch window.
By the way, I’m not sitting in my rocker wearing a shawl and talking about the old days. I’m just mentioning that seeing what you were once like can give you pause, because it’s a reminder that time is always moving, and what once was, is no longer.
And I’m no longer that guy I was decades ago.
I’m not sure what to make of this. When I was 20, anyone over 50 was old and clueless. Now that I’m almost 66, everyone under 30 is young and clueless (I’m thinking the sweet spot is being in your 40s).
But regardless of what I think, I know that my time of being “all that and a bag of chips” is coming to a close, and my retirement is no longer just an abstract ideal, but something that is starting to become more concrete as the days go by.
So, all in all, I’m very happy to have met the younger version of myself. It reminded me of what I once was like, and yet is also a reminder of where I’ve gone in life.
And it’s a nice life, right here in the heart of the Finger Lakes, in my little town of Geneva, N.Y.