“Hi folks, how are you today? I’m going to tell you about some of the great lunch specials we’ve got coming out of the kitchen, but first how about I start you off with a drink while you look over the menu?”
I’m walking through the restaurant and listening to my server chat with some customers that just popped in for lunch when I notice that she’s left out something in her greeting. Nothing super important, but important enough that I want to make sure it doesn’t get left out again.
After she puts their order in the computer, I have a short chat with her.
“Hey Rachel, I was walking by when you were with the folks at table four. I love the enthusiasm you have when talking to customers, but you forgot to tell them your name.”
“I don’t want to give them my name.”
“Why not? You want them to say, ‘Hey you?’”
“I don’t know Pete, it’s just how I am.”
“Well, it’s part of the job, and we’ve talked about this before.”
“Okay, Pete.”
Fast forward a few days, and I called the restaurant to see if they needed anything while I was at the store.
“Hi and thanks for calling. This is Emily, how can I help you?”
“Rachel?” I asked. “Is that you?”
“No, this is Emily.”
“Rachel, I don’t have anyone named Emily working for me. You should have picked Jen, I have 4 or 5 of them on staff.”
It turns out Rachel did start saying a name when she greeted the customers, it just wasn’t her name. It turns out she had a rotating list of names she’d use.
At first I was mad, but then I figured as long as she remembered who she was that day it was no skin off my nose.
Ah, the fun you can have at work.
• • •
I have a little list I give to new employees that I’ve developed over the years about the dos and don’ts of the job.
Some things you wouldn’t think you’d have to put on a list, but there you go, life can be funny.
“Hey Josh, haul these two drinks over to table seven while I make this martini real quick. And tuck in your shirt, it’s hanging out in the back.”
I no sooner turn around to grab the shaker glass when I hear the ‘clink’ of a belt buckle. And before I could say “NOOO!,” my 6-foot-6, 20-year-old server Josh had his pants pulled down halfway to his knees while he proceeded to stuff his shirt back into his trousers.
Right there at the bar. In the middle of a busy lunch crowd.
Thank God he wore underwear.
The next day I added to my list, “No pulling your pants down in the restaurant.”
• • •
I don’t know why this is true, but the restaurant industry seems to attract a lot of educators as part-time employees. I know at any given time I must have three or four elementary school teachers pulling shifts for extra money. Which is where this story comes from.
“Hey Jenn, did you finish your side work?”
“Yes, Pete. The silverware is all rolled and the menus are cleaned and my last table paid their check and they’re leaving now. Can I go please? Huh, pleeeeaase?”
It’s almost 11 p.m., and the place is emptying out. My server Jenn is itching to get to a Halloween party and I’m just making sure in her haste that everything is ready to go for tomorrow.
“Yes, you can go. What’s your costume?”
Jenn flies into the restroom to change and pops out wearing what looks like a fairy godmother outfit, complete with wings.
She gives me a little twirl before racing out of the door, diving into her car, and making a u-turn right in the middle of the road.
And getting promptly pulled over by the police.
Makes sense to the officer, right? Someone leaving a place that serves alcohol, it’s late at night on Halloween, they’re wearing a costume, and then they make an illegal u-turn?
Makes sense to me.
So does a sobriety field test. Which of course she passes because she hasn’t had a drink.
And then she’s asked if she can do her ABCs.
To which she replies, “Of course I can, I’m a third-grade teacher!”
The officer couldn’t keep a straight face.
I still laugh about that one.
• • •
Hey folks, what will 2021 bring for all of us, and where do you see America a year from now? Drop me an email, I’d love to hear your thoughts.