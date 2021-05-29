(Editor’s Note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column usually runs every other Monday on our Opinion Page, but because there is no Monday edition over the Memorial Day weekend, we are running it today.)
Spend all your stimulus money? Come on inside and earn some more!”
I’m cruising around looking for some place to have lunch when I see this written on one of those illuminated signs boards outside of a restaurant. My first thought was “Hmmmm, that’s pretty creative.”
And my second thought was, “I can’t believe we have to beg people to work.”
Folks, there are more than 750,000 people on unemployment in New York state. That’s 8.2%, third highest in the country for those of you that like to have things put in perspective. And it’s a huge problem.
But it’s not just that it’s hard to find help. Heck, finding qualified people has been an issue forever. It’s that finding anybody to even show up for an interview is tough.
I talked to one restaurant owner and we were swapping stories about all this and whatnot, and she said, “You know, I had a guy who was scheduled for an interview at 2 p.m., didn’t show and didn’t show, so I called him. He told me that he partied too hard last night and overslept for the job interview.”
She then looked at me and said that she couldn’t believe the next words out of her mouth were, “So, how does 2 p.m. tomorrow sound?”
Seriously, it’s that bad.
However, there’s more to the issue than just finding help. It’s the costs associated with what is going on from the employer standpoint that’s going to be a huge problem, and soon.
For example, most folks don’t realize that NYS has depleted its unemployment fund. You know, the fund that pays those weekly checks? So, by law, NY is required to borrow that money from the federal government.
Which the feds, naturally, frown upon. So in order to make sure states don’t do that too often they lend the money (we borrowed $11 billion) but penalize the state for borrowing by imposing surcharges. (Kind of like the neighborhood thug that will loan you 50 bucks and make you pay him back 75.)
So the state borrows the money, then what happens? If you guessed the state turns around and passes on the surcharge to all the employers in the state, you’d be correct.
And the surcharges last for years (By the way it doesn’t matter if you’ve never laid anyone off, you still pay the fee.) And, of course, the nice surprise is that the state doesn’t say “Hey, do you have any spare cash on you,” they just take it directly out of your bank account.
That’s one side effect most folks don’t see. The other is the folks that actually come to work are all working overtime. Sometimes a ridiculous amount. Which, of course, means payroll skyrockets.
So, for example, if payroll is normally around 28% and jumps to 38%, how do you think that business owner is going to stay in business? By raising prices, that’s how.
So to those of you that think all of this unemployment issue is merely annoying, guess again.
The effects of handing out money are going to be with us for years to come.
And it won’t be pretty.