I’ve been writing for the paper for about what, 14 or so years? Let me do the math here: “OK, 22 minus 14, then carry the one and subtract three … ”
OK, almost 14 years.
I made a deal with myself way back when I first started down this road made of ink, and that was that if someone took the time to write to me about one of my columns, that I would make sure to write them back.
And, as far as I can tell, everyone who has taken the time to give me their views on well, my views, has received a reply.
But sometimes I’ll see a comment in a letter to the editor, or a phrase written by a guest columnist, that I believe I should respond to also because, well, by golly, it’s good manners to engage someone that has taken the time to not only give their thoughts on something you’ve written, but took the effort to type it up and send it in to the paper with their name and picture for all the world to read.
I’m polite that way.
I’ve written about all of the issues we’ve been having with people shooting up malls and schools and places of work and so on and so forth, and more than a few folks have said I never seem to offer up a solution. While I believe the solution is self-explanatory, maybe it isn’t as obvious to some folks as it is to me. So I’ll elaborate on what I see as an easy way to lower the body count.
Ready? Go!
No one should own an assault rifle. It’s ridiculous to give military hardware to citizens, and if you need any form of argument to bolster that idea, well, just turn on the news.
If someone wants to own a gun, wouldn’t you imagine that it might be a great idea if, before they got their hands on a deadly weapon, that they actually know how to use one? (you wouldn’t want to just give somebody the keys to a car and let them hit the road without understanding how the car operates, would you?)
I mean really, if you can’t hit the broadside of a barn from 20 feet away, you shouldn’t be allowed to wander around America with a Glock on your hip. Which means you should have to take a firearms course and qualify with a minimum accuracy standard to get a license.
Wouldn’t you feel safer that way? I would.
Oh, and you should have to qualify every so many years too. If police departments and the military require you to qualify with your weapon, what makes you think your average citizen shouldn’t have to, also?
(This excerpt is from a regular army officer that was stationed in Iraq. “What might be shocking to people who have not been around the military is that if a soldier cannot qualify with his weapon, he is not allowed to carry or shoot it on live-fire exercises or downrange.)
By the way, I already know what the NRA folks are going to say about all of this, and they’re not going to like the idea one bit. You know why? Because the number of people that wouldn’t pass the test would lower their membership levels.
(Here’s another “by the way” comment. Did you know that when the NRA first started out it was because two guys named Moulton and Perry were upset that after the Civil War, interest in proficiency with a rifle was starting to slide, and they wanted to form a shooting club to get people to take up the sport. It doesn’t in any way shape or form resemble what the NRA has turned into today.)
No one under 21 should own a handgun. One guest columnist said, ‘Hey, what’s wrong with an 18-year-old owning an assault rifle?” My response is, “Turn on the news.”
If there’s a child in the house and you are a gun owner, it should be mandatory you own a gun safe. (did you read about the 5-year-old that shot and killed his 8-year-old brother? How in the world did he get his hands on a firearm?)
If you have a drug or alcohol dependence, you shouldn’t be allowed to own a firearm. If you’ve been arrested and convicted of a violent assault, you shouldn’t be allowed to own a firearm.
I’ll stop with that last one only because I’m going to run out of space, and I want to add an ending thought.
To those folks that say, “It’s not the gun’s fault, it’s the fault of some people,” my response is, “Try swapping out the word ‘gun’ and replacing it with the word ‘drug’ and see how that sounds when you say it out loud.”
Sounds foolish, doesn’t it?