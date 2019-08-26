I was sitting at Water Street the other day having my usual egg white omelet/American cheese/side bacon/English muffin dry with cream cheese (hot sauce on the side) when I notice my old neighbor, Mr. Cooley, sitting two seats down from me.
When I grew up on Slosson Lane, his kids were some of the many kids on my street that got together most summer evenings and played kickball or hide and seek or whatever we all decided to do for fun that night.
I hadn’t seen Mr. Cooley for a bit, so I slid down to say hello and catch up on this and that.
(By the way, I’m going to go on a small side note here and mention that when he placed his order, our server called him by his first name. Which caught me offguard for a second because every parent on that street was referred to by all of us as Mr. or Mrs. (fill in the last name here.) I recall a time some years ago when another parent from back in the day came into my business for a bite, and before he left I walked up and said “How was everything Mr. Aten?” He looked at me and said “Peter, how long have we known each other?” I thought about it for a second and said, “Close to 50 years.” He smiled and said, “You can call me Carl.” At which point I said, and it was automatic, “I’ll have to ask my mom if that’s okay.”)
So back to my story.
While Mr. Cooley and I were chatting we ended up talking about all the fun we kids had growing up in that very special neighborhood. We talked about the families that had moved away and where they are now in the world and what they are doing.
It was nice to reminisce about the old neighborhood and the folks that made up that world of my childhood all those years ago. I mentioned how lucky we all were to have that many kids on our street.
He looked at me and asked how many kids I thought were on the street.
I said about 40.
He smiled and told me one day he counted, from the beginning of the street to the end, and there were actually 91 kids on our street.
We chatted some more, I finished my breakfast and bid him farewell, and immediately drove to Slosson Lane and started counting.
Wouldn’t you know it, but he was spot on. Way back when, our street really was 91 kids long.
And I think from the oldest to the youngest there were no more than nine years’ age difference.
As I drove, I looked at the houses and remembered the kickball games were almost always behind the Meakers’; the hide and seek “home” was the telephone pole in front of the Wileys’; the baseball games were behind the Atens’; and when we raced bikes we started at the Morses’ and went right down to the end of the lane where the Gibbons family lived.
We had a ball on that street. And without parents standing over us we learned to play fair, take your lumps when you deserved them, and to look out for your neighbor. We figured out important social lessons by making a whole lot of mistakes, and then how to fix them.
We got a head start on life by being on our own and learning rules and how to get along with 90 other kids of all shapes and sizes and backgrounds.
It was the best childhood on earth.
How many kids long was your street?
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.
