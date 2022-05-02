“What’s the weather like down there? Is it warm? It’s freezing up here today. Can you believe it’s late April and it’s snowing?”
“Well, it’s 80 and sunny and it’s everything it’s supposed to be down here in Florida. But it’s time to come home. I miss Geneva and the people and the food and my house and ... yada yada yada.”
I’m talking with a friend of mine about life down here, and naturally the first thing anyone asks me is, “How’s the weather?” First question always. We’ve been coming here for almost 20 years, gotten a thousand phone calls, and a thousand times we’ve said, “Well, it’s 80 and sunny and everything it’s supposed to be.”
Seriously, a thousand times. At least.
Not that my responses vary much. I always say I miss being home, and I always say I miss the people and the food.
Man, do I miss the food.
You wouldn’t think that down here on the Gulf of Mexico there would be a food void, but there is, and it’s glaring to someone from Geneva, N.Y.
Man cannot live on grouper tacos alone.
It’s odd what you take for granted.
Like greens and beans. You cannot get good greens and beans down here. I know what you’re thinking. I’m on the water, I should shut up and eat some tuna.
Yeah, well, tuna gets old after you’ve eaten a whole school of them (I’ve never understood why it’s a “school” of tuna, but there you go, another of life’s mysteries).
And chicken wings? Fuggetaboutit! For reasons that are beyond me, they bake their wings down here. And their idea of wing sauce is opening up a bottle of Frank’s Red Hot.
I actually had this conversation with my server last week:
“So listen, I’m from upstate NY, and I really want some good wings. Are yours fried or baked?”
“Oh, I have a friend from Albany!”
“No, that’s not upstate. Geneva is upstate. Do you fry or bake your wings?”
“Where’s Geneva? Never heard of it.”
“It’s in the Finger Lakes region. Listen, fried or baked?”
“Hey Frank, this guy is from upstate NY, wants to know about our wings.”
“He from Troy?”
“No, someplace with fingers.”
“Never heard of it.”
“FRIED or BAKED?!”
“We bake ’em first, then fry ’em. You want an order?”
“Gimme the tuna.”
You know what else you can’t get? A good pizza, a decent loaf of Italian bread, a nice red sauce that’s got a kick, or even a beef on weck.
Try asking for giblets and you’ll get a blank look.
I swear I’d kiss a monkey for an Uncle Joe’s salad.
Being in the Finger Lakes spoils you. You don’t realize that having a hundred wineries within driving distance is not normal until you’re no longer there. Ditto with the breweries and the cheese trail and the distilleries.
We have it made folks. There are more places to eat and drink in our slice of the world than you can shake a stick at, and I’m telling you, I can’t wait to come home and dig in.