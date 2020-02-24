Sometimes when I write my columns I think to myself, “I hope this will be an interesting story.”
Of course, I don’t write them on the day you read them (obviously). I write them days or weeks or months before. Then there are times I’ll finish what I think is a banging article, only to realize that as the time to send it into the paper approaches, it’s not so interesting anymore. Maybe because the moment has passed, or maybe because it’s been covered by others already, and it might not be so interesting anymore.
To be honest, I have no idea what to make of this one. I originally wrote it like four or five years ago, and I thought it was pretty cool back then. And given what has been going on with City Council, I thought maybe I should dust it off and do a reprint.
For those of you that remember this column, I hope you enjoy it again. For those reading it for the first time, let me know what you think.
Francis Bellamy was born 160-some years ago into a deeply religious family living in a typical upstate New York town. His father was a Baptist minister in Rome, and Francis became very involved in the church as a child. His interest in religion eventually led him to apply to and enroll at the University of Rochester, where he majored in theology. And yes, he ended up following in his father’s footsteps and became a Baptist minister after graduation.
To earn a little extra money Francis did a bit of outside work. He ended up working for a man named Daniel who owned a children’s magazine that was extremely popular at the time. Daniel paired Francis up with his nephew, James, to help promote the company’s products to the nation’s schools. After all, since the schools are full of children, what better place to try and place a children’s magazine? Makes sense, right?
Not much has changed in the way people buy things. You want to sell a car, give away a TV with every purchase. You want to sell a home, offer a free room of furniture if you buy now.
Back then to sell magazines to schools, they gave the schools a deal on flags. The idea was simple, get a flag in every school and tie it to their magazines and eventually the flag would become a part of the sales program.
It was genius. James came up with an amazing marketing plan. 1892 was the 400th anniversary of Columbus discovering America, so what better way to celebrate than to get as many schools as possible to buy a flag and have a ceremony to honor the discovery of America?
Francis went out and spoke to a national meeting of school superintendents to promote the idea of having a celebration to honor that historic moment, and the superintendents loved the idea. But what could be done to make this day special? What could all schools possibly do in unison so that no matter where you were you would have the same celebration, the same experience? What could be said across the land that would make everyone be thinking and saying the same thing on this historic day?
Francis sat down and thought about what would work not only for all Americans, but for all nations around the world. After all, if this sales gimmick worked here in America, maybe it would work in Germany and France and every country on earth.
It could be huge.
So Francis thought and thought about what would work, about what he would write. And while his original work had a small word change in the beginning, his end product is relatively unchanged from that time when he was working in the promotion department of a children’s magazine.
And on Sept. 8 of 1892 when his work was published in the “Youth Companion,” the nation’s school children, directed by the superintendents that Francis spoke to in order to sell flags to make money for a children’s magazine owned by Daniel Sharp Ford, stood and turned to the flags the school bought from a magazine company and said:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag ...”
That’s right, folks, for the past 124 years millions of American children have stood at the beginning of each school day and given a salute to a marketing program developed by a man who was doing nothing but trying to sell more magazines. And we still do it to this day.
And now you know the rest of the story.
PS: The original version was “I pledge allegiance to my flag.” And the salute that we use today was actually not the original. The original flag salute was with the right arm straight out and palm forward. Just like Hitler’s.
So now that you’ve read this, does it make you think any different about the counselor who sat during the pledge?