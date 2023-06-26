As I have mentioned in past columns, I am fascinated by the U.S. Supreme Court and its differing views on how to interpret the Constitution.
Some justices follow a contextual approach to reading the law, which is defined as following the context as to what the thinking of the author was at the time of the writing. Justice Alito and Justice Scalia adhere to that principle.
Then there is textualism, meaning that whatever is written should be taken at face value, and that fits all the justices some of the time.
But then there is the originalist version of trying to interpret the Constitution. That’s where Justice Thomas firmly sits. Originalists believe that whatever was the public opinion at that time, is what the law meant.
As you can imagine, I’m going to have a whole lot of fun with this.
In rem jurisdiction is the authority of the court to determine the ownership of property. In simple terms, it means to have power over a thing.
An interesting example is “United States v. Article Consisting of 50,000 Cardboard Boxes More or Less, Each Containing One Pair of Clacker Balls.”
(For those of you not from my generation, clackers were two solid acrylic balls attached by a string. When they were rapidly swung up and down, the balls would bounce off each other and make a clacking noise. Hence the name “clackers.”)
While this is an hysterical title of a lawsuit, it was an important case. The government seized a shipment of Clackers claiming they were a mechanical hazard due to the potential for a child to be harmed with their use. The government cited the Federal Hazardous Substance Act, seized power over the toys, and had them destroyed.
So while someone made them and someone then bought them, the government took possession of them and became the owners.
In rem jurisdiction.
Which now brings me to the Constitution. As it is written, it states that the citizens may keep and bear arms. But it never says for self-protection anywhere in the Constitution. It also never says that you actually own the arms, it merely says you can keep them. It also says that you may only keep them for a purpose, that being the “security of a free state.” Not hunting, self-protection, target practice or to show off to your friends.
It merely states that you are allowed to keep them.
Much like your driver’s license — which if you read the small print you don’t own — a gun, under the narrow guidelines of Justice Thomas’ interpretation, is a thing allowed by the government for a government purpose. Not your purpose, but the government’s.
Which puts this firmly in the “in rem jurisdiction” category.
Fascinating, no?
By the way folks, I have a ton of fun with the Supreme Court. I love to read its decisions and listen as they question the attorneys before them. And over the years I’ve learned each justice has their own biases and their own set of prejudices, which means they each look for a way to interpret the law so it makes sense to them. How else could there be 5-4 decisions?
Which leads me to believe that when a justice says they are a contextualist or originalist or textualist, they’re merely telling you what their prejudice is upfront.
