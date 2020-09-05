(Editor’s note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column usually runs every other Monday, but because there is no Monday paper next week due to the Labor Day holiday, we are running it today.)
“... instead of pushing towards new frontiers of thought, the ancient (astronauts) turned their minds against each other.”
— Leonard Nimoy
Back in the 1970s there was a weekly TV show hosted by Leonard Nimoy called “In search of ... ”
Anyone out there remember that show? Each week they would showcase something controversial, such as Bigfoot, UFOs, or the Lochness Monster, and really dig into the fact and the fiction to see what they could find.
Being the science fiction nerd that I am, I found the show to be fascinating.
Did aliens land on Earth tens of thousands of years ago? How did the 70-ton stone statues get to their resting place on Easter island? Do animals have ESP?
At the beginning of each show, both sides of a story were told, and then both sides were examined. Were the Nazca lines in Peru made by ancient aliens, or were they somehow made by the natives as ceremonial sites? Was Van Gogh really insane, or did he have epilepsy?
I would sit through the show, fascinated by the “what ifs” that were brought to light.
By the way, not to spoil the surprise, but at the end of the program, the show never really had a definitive answer one way or another as to what really happened to Amelia Earhart or if Bigfoot really existed or if paranormal scientists could actually talk to ghosts. Regardless, to me at least, it was fun to watch.
They never found anything, but they kept on looking.
I’m thinking we have an updated version of that old show going on now in our political world. It’s called “In search of … the perfect politician.”
It’s hosted by political parties on both sides of the aisle, and each week a new person is trotted out, examined up, down, and sideways, and then given the old heave-ho for not being perfect.
And it would seem no matter the transgression, unless you are perfect, everyone gets lumped together under the same heading of “flawed.”
Did the senatorial candidate from a southern state actually burn down his house for insurance money, pay someone to take his college exams, and rob a bank so he could buy drugs?
Why yes they did! And out they go!
Did the other candidate steal a box of Girl Scout cookies when they were 12?
Why yes they did! And so out they go, too!
See what I mean?
We seem to have lost the ability to recognize the “shades of gray” that exist in the world when it comes to judging character. Unless they’re perfect, we just keep on looking. All people are flawed, which is how it is, but not everyone is equal in character because of that fact.
I’m bringing this topic to light because we have an election cycle coming up, and we’re going to be voting for, among other things, 35 Senate seats, 435 House seats, 201 appellate court seats, 79 state supreme court seats, and about a bazillion local offices across this great land of ours.
Oh, and lest I forget, one president.
And during the media blitz that will be going on, there will be the inevitable character assassinations and muckraking and mudslinging on TV and radio, in the newspaper, and pretty much on every form of social media that exists, up to that day in November when we get to pull the lever or cast the ballot or whatever it is we’re going to do.
And given that they’re all flawed, as are we, the decision will inevitably boil down to this:
Who is the least flawed?