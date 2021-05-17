“Don’t forget to drink lots of fluids beforehand. Gatorade works best. You know, all those electrolytes?”
“Don’t eat sugar the day before or day after. You’ll get headaches.”
“My friend says that she heard from her cousin who said the Pfizer shot is better than the Moderna for women.”
I have never met so many medical experts in my life as I have in these past 12 months. It seems that a whole lot of folks have decided to take up doctoring as a part-time hobby, and they will pass on anything as gospel when it comes to your covid health.
“The government is using those that take the vaccine as the test group, and the ones that don’t take it as the control group.”
No kidding, that was told to me by a well educated professional. Multiple degrees in engineering and math, well traveled, well read, and big fun at a cocktail party. I was going to ask why his medical degree wasn’t hanging on the wall next to his other degrees, but I figured what the heck, he was nice, and why ruin a good party.
“You know it’s all a hoax, right? They’re just making up those numbers about how many Americans have died.”
I was going to ask this guy what school of infectious diseases he graduated from, and if the numbers are made up, who are all the dead people? Did we import them or something? I mean, you could add a few thousand here and there to the heart disease and drunk driving numbers, but a half a million? I don’t think so.
And then there’s the folks that won’t get the vaccine because their favorite celebrity or television personality said it’s a bad idea.
Seriously, if you’re laying on an operating table about to get surgery are you going to ask the doctor to hold up a sec while you flip the channels to see what opinion Tucker has on your procedure? If the answer to that is no, then what’s up with the no vaccine?
Just asking.
Of course I heard the biotech weapon theory too. You know that one? It says that China supposedly had made a virus to wipe out its enemies, but it somehow escaped from the lab.
Probably took an Uber.
It seems that every other day I hear a new version of what really is going on in the world. It’s like listening to a bunch of guys sitting around a bar talking about why the Bills haven’t been in the big game for almost 30 years, and everyone has their favorite theory.
And not only have we sprouted a whole bunch of immunologists, pathogen experts and virologists, we seem to have grown a ton of constitutional law scholars to boot.
“Wearing a mask infringes on my freedom!”
How many times have you heard that in the past year? Being in the restaurant business I’ve heard it enough, thank you, and so HAS my staff. But instead of getting angry, I usually find a way to point out something that may make someone think, like asking if they believe folks should be allowed to drive 100 mph on the Thruway.
Invariably they say no, that wouldn’t be safe.
To which I say, “Exactly.” And then I just stand and wait.
Sometimes you can even see the little wheels turning while they ponder that one.
Hey everybody, I hope all of you are doing okay in these trying times, and I hope you got a laugh on me with this column. — Pete