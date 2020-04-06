When was the last time you shook hands, hugged a friend, sat at a bar, went to dinner, invited family over, visited a sick relative, went to the movies, let your child have a playdate, or better yet ... worried about romaine lettuce?
Funny what a difference a month can make.
If you would have told me back in December that America would shut down because of a virus, I would have told you you were nuts. But here we are, out of work and staying in our homes because that is what we have to do.
And while we have been hunkered down, I’ve noticed that some folks have nothing to do. While others have gotten quite inventive.
While I was driving to the grocery store I decided to kill some time and just cruise around the little town I’m in down here in Florida. When I turned down one street I saw a woman with a little pink sign over a card table selling items on the side of the road. Last summer I would have guessed it was handmade jewelry.
Now, I knew it was hand sanitizer. These homemade products are popping up all over the place, and it was only a matter of time until they replaced the lemonade stand as the neighborhood business model.
I stopped and chatted with the young lady (standing at the required 6-foot distance, of course), and learned that she had mixed 151 rum, aloe, and cucumber oil.
I figured if you didn’t need it anymore you could drink the stuff, so it served a double purpose.
I asked her how business was and she smiled and said it was booming.
Ya gotta love the entrepreneurial spirit.
Back up north in Waterloo the folks from the Skoi Yase Elementary School had a teacher train. Roughly 40 cars went on an hour-long trip around the district driving by students’ homes and waiving to the kids to let them know they were thinking of them.
You wouldn’t think kids would miss school, but there were signs reading “We miss being in class” and others with teachers’ names saying “We miss you” all along the route.
How cool is that?
On the social media front the Getty Museum asked folks to recreate famous paintings with household items. One guy duplicated Salvatore Dali’s artwork depicting melting clocks by using slices of pimento loaf and draping them over tables; another made an interpretation of Van Gogh’s Irises using Play-Doh, carrot slices and wooden beads.
I couldn’t tell the two apart.
Folks, it is what it is out there in the world. We can sit and moan, or we can get on with our lives. This could last weeks, it could last months. We have no way of knowing.
The good thing, if there is one, is that we are all in this together. The virus could care less if you’re a Republican, a Democrat, black, white, rich, poor, immigrant or right off the Mayflower. The playing field for this is a level one, and we need to look out for each other.
The best way to do that is to have a positive attitude and a willingness to make the best of what you have.
When life hands you lemons, make whiskey sours!