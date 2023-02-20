“Hey hon, what do you want for dinner?”
“Well, how about some pasta with Charlie’s sauce and maybe a salad?”
“Great, let me root around in the fridge and see what else I can throw in the pot and ... oh crap, it’s trash day!”
I look over at Anne and we both start laughing. I’ve made our drinks and Anne has made a little tray of nibbles to munch on when I realize that we have to put this all on hold for a few minutes while we run around the house and gather up all the little containers in every room that hold the bits and pieces that inevitably get thrown out over the course of time when one lives in a place. And this seems to catch us by surprise week after week after week.
It always seems to be trash day.
It’s become such a joke in our house that we now realize that everyday always seems to be “that” day.
Whatever “that” may be.
“Hey Pete, what did you write about this week?”
I look up from my smoked brisket on sourdough with hot pickles and horseradish mustard to discover one of my staff wiping down the bar and wondering what I wrote about for Monday’s paper.
“Uh, is it Thursday?”
I get a smile and a stare and realize that it is indeed Thursday. It’s “that”day again, the day I’m supposed to have my article in to Mike, and I seem to have forgotten.
How could it always be “that” day?
Does this happen to you too? Do you suddenly realize that it’s “that” day in your life?
“Hey Pete, don’t forget sales tax is coming out of the checking account tomorrow.”
I look over at my bookkeeper with a “Huh?” expression. The calendar in my head is slightly rusty, and it takes me a bit for what she says to sink in.
“Wait, is it the 25th already?”
“Yes, Pete, it’s ‘that’ day again.”
Remember when you were a kid and you couldn’t wait for your birthday or Christmas or school break? Those days seemed to take forever to arrive. But when you’re an adult and your life is packed with responsibilities, those days when you’re supposed to do this or that seem to come out of absolutely nowhere to remind you of how fast time really does seem to move.
By the way, this may be a genetic thing. I remember sitting at the bar at Emile’s restaurant years ago on a beautiful, unseasonably warm March evening and chatting with some folks visiting the area. They were super nice, and over the course of an hour or so they let on that it was the husband’s birthday coming up that weekend, and so it made the trip extra special. I said happy birthday, and I mentioned that I too was born in March. When they asked what day, I said March 16.
That’s when they both said, “Happy birthday!”
I started laughing because I’d forgotten my own birthday, and I thought it was so funny that I called my mom to tell her that story.
You know what she said?
Is it “that” day again?