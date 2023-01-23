“You know Pete, you have to remember, in times like these folks are a bit more careful with their money. It’s not like it was a few years ago.”
I’m talking with one of my food reps about last month’s sales and commenting on the fact that business has been a bit off when he hits me with the “times like these” statement. I naturally nodded in agreement, because well, it makes sense, right? A lot is going on in the world, what with inflation, rising food costs, the war in Ukraine, and fighting over election results. It’s enough to make folks think twice about spending the extra cash it takes to go out for an evening.
And then we started chatting about the Bills, and how hopefully this will be the year that the Super Bowl curse is finally broken, and yada yada yada. Then he left, and I went about my day.
But after a bit I started thinking about his “in times like these” comment, and it made me pause for a bit, and look back on life here in America.
And it made me realize something. You know what folks, it’s always “times like these,” isn’t it?
No matter what happens, it always seems like a couple of years ago was better than whatever is going on now.
But that’s not really true, is it?
Oh sure, you can look back fondly to any part of your life and think, “Gee, wasn’t it great back then?” But if you really think about it some more you’ll realize that back in the times you were reminiscing about, someone was saying “in times like these.”
I went through high school in the first part of the ’70s, and when I see my old friends we’ll sit and chat about what a wonderful time it was for us to grow up. We’ll talk about all the fun we had and tell old stories and laugh ourselves silly at the dumb stuff we did all those years ago.
But were you to really think about that period in America, you would realize that we were living in “times like these.”
Inflation averaged 7% for the decade (hitting 11% several times), and we had gas rationing, the Vietnam war, Watergate, airline hijackings, and the Iranian hostage crisis, just to name a few events of that era.
And the stock market? Opened the decade at 753 and closed it not even 100 points higher.
You want to talk about the ’80s? Mortgage rates peaked at 14%, the AIDS epidemic hit, the Iran-Irag war, the Soviet-Afghan conflict, and the bombing of the U.S. Marine troops barracks in Libya were very much reasons to believe you were living in “times like these.”
I would imagine that if you were a Democrat in 2016 when Trump was elected, you most likely thought that you were living in “times like these,” and if you were a Republican in 2020 when Biden was voted in, you probably thought the same.
There’s always a reason to look at the world with a skeptical lens. There’s always a reason to worry and wonder what tomorrow brings. But you can’t let that dictate the enjoyment that the world has to offer because, to quote one of my favorite singer/songwriters, David Grohl, “It’s times like these time and time again.”
Peace out folks.