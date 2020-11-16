With the race for the White House in the rearview mirror, I was going to start my post election article by saying how wonderful it is that things have finally settled down so we can all get back to normal.
Obviously that’s not going to be my article because, well, I don’t seem to see normal on the horizon.
Which left me stuck for a topic.
This happens now and then in the guest columnist biz, you think you’re set with an idea and then, poof, it’s back to the drawing board.
I flipped on the national news to see if there was something interesting there I could make into 600 words or less. Zilch.
So then I thought maybe I’ll do something closer to home. Maybe about local politics or whatnot.
I wrote a few chapters about our city councilors and the issues they seem to have with one another. I read it back to myself a few times and thought, “meh, this is pretty boring.”
Then I started scrolling through my emails and text messages and Facebook pages to see if something would jump out at me, when I noticed a Yelp review that I hadn’t opened yet.
“I had to wait 20 minutes for my sandwich last week, and I was on my lunch hour!”
And there it was, my inspiration. “Eureka!” I thought, “I have an idea!”
Folks, if you’re in the restaurant industry, reviews are the bane of your existence. Everyone has different expectations when they dine out, and we have to figure out a way to cater to all sorts of individual tastes and tolerances.
A long wait for one person is not necessarily so long a wait for another. A steak cooked medium rare might be too red for one person, not red enough for another.
Like that.
And while we all complain about those reviews (the bad ones anyway), we’re all aware we have to be mindful of what people think because tourists, and we see our fair share of them in the Finger Lakes area, read reviews when they travel and often pick their dining spot by the number of positive reviews on Yelp or Google or Facebook.
While those online opinions from customers have no direct control over what we do, somewhere in the back of our thoughts is the notion that we need to be on our toes at all times because we are in the public eye, and the public is our customer.
Are these reviews sometimes unfair? (I wouldn’t eat in your place again if my life depended on it!) You bet. Are they sometimes overboard in their caustic nature? (I’m telling all my friends to eat ANYWHERE else but your place!) Undoubtedly.
But if you’re going to deal with the public, you have to allow the public to have their say in what you’re doing and how you’re doing it, otherwise you’ll really never know what the public’s expectations are, will you?
So if you think about it for a second, all of those reviewers are basically one big Accountability Board that we have to deal with in order for us to do our job.
It’s annoying and it’s frustrating and it’s definitely something that I wish would go away.
But it is what it is, an Accountability Board by another name.