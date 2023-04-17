“Hey Pete, what are you writing about this week?”
“Oh, I’ve got a couple articles in the works. Not sure which one I’m gonna finish. Why?”
“Well, I just want to be prepared for some customer complaints.”
I’m chatting with one of my managers when they ask about my writing. They’ve told me in the past that sometimes when I pick a topic, well, some folks get an attitude about whatever it is I’ve written, and my manager gets an earful.
Which is kind of the point of writing an opinion piece, isn’t it? To get folks to have a dialogue about an issue?
That’s what I think too. Except some folks aren’t much into dialogue about stuff that makes them uncomfortable.
And how do I know this? Because last year I wrote about why some folks prefer their right to own an assault rifle over the rights of kids to go to school and be, well, kids. You know, no locked doors, no metal detectors, no security officers wandering around checking backpacks. To just be kids like we were all those years ago, before assault rifles were sold like appliances.
And after I wrote that piece I asked the “guns over kids” crowd to send me a note as to why they think the right to be a child isn’t as important as their right to feel like a manly man with their assault rifles.
I received zero replies.
You would think (italics) someone would have sent me a response. But I got bupkis from anybody.
So I started to wonder why.
My first thought was, “Maybe when those folks think about it, it makes them uncomfortable knowing that kids being kids collides with their need to feel like Rambo, so they just ignore the issue.”
Well, that was my thought anyway.
But then you have folks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis going on and on about how important our children are to this nation, and how they need to be protected. Of course, it turns out what the governor meant was that they should be protected from books and discussions about race and history and sex (the Governor just advanced a law that would make it illegal to talk to girls about their menstrual cycle until they were in sixth grade, which is ridiculous because some girls start getting theirs in fourth grade).
Because, if he was taking kids’ well-being seriously, he would know that getting shot is the No. 1 cause of death for children here in America.
Remember when you were a kid? The days of sitting in class and waiting for the bell to ring on a beautiful warm day? Remember that?
And then, when the bell would ring, everybody would be running out into the hall and the doors at either end of the school would be wide open, letting in the fresh air tinted with the smell of fresh-cut grass? I remember that vividly. It puts a smile on my face every time I flash back to the fun I had in school, the incredible freedom of movement we had back then, and the sense that it was our world inside those walls.
That’s a part of my youth that kids today will never feel because, well, you know why.