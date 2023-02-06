Every so often I’ll go on Facebook and noodle around to see what some of our Class of 1975 are doing. Mostly it’s updates on retirement and grandkids and maybe a comment about the inevitable aches and pains that become a bit more prevalent at a certain age, but every so often one of them will post a picture with a buddy saying, “Hey, remember when?”
And, of course, I’ll look and think, “Wow, how times have changed.”
But the other day one of my old classmates posted an early article of mine, and I thought, “Wow times have not changed.”
I thought this problem I wrote about a decade ago would have been solved by now, but there you go, sometimes things just stay the same no matter how much time goes by:
Believe it or not, I have been an avid news hound for probably about 40 years or so. I remember sitting with my dad in our living room, watching in amazement as the Apollo spacecraft lifted off on its mission to the moon, staring in shock at the TV as news of Robert Kennedy’s assassination came on the air, and the silence in our house as Richard Nixon stepped down from his presidency.
And, over the years, I’ve noticed that the way our news is delivered has changed and how catchphrases have become more and more popular with the news anchors of today. The word “hero” gets thrown around about so much that practically anyone doing their job is now considered to be extraordinary. And of course who isn’t patriotic, decent and hardworking? And let’s not forget, a person of faith.
You didn’t hear those terms 30 or 40 years ago like you do today. People were more reserved back then, more conservative when giving our accolades.
I actually cringe when I hear the news folks and politicians pepper their talks with all those phrases meant to hit that emotional button in their listeners.
But the one phrase that gets me, the one that drives me absolutely up the wall, is “law-abiding citizen.”
I can’t stand it when that phrase is used by a person to bolster their argument. It’s almost as if there is a special subset of folks living here in America that are different from everybody else. And that they can do practically anything because they are a Law-Abiding Citizen.
Don’t want to be told by society that you have to register a gun? Why should you? You’re a Law-Abiding Citizen. Want to own a tank, buy a bazooka or keep enough firepower in your home to level a city? Heck, you’re a Law-Abiding Citizen, why should we care?
I mean, shouldn’t you be able to do just about anything you want, all the time, and without regard for your neighbors or fellow Americans?
As long as you’re a Law-Abiding Citizen, the sky should be the limit, right?
That is until one day you decide to not be so law-abiding anymore.
We seem to forget that everyone who is a criminal today started out life as the aforementioned Law-Abiding Citizen. Every one of them.
And if we as a society don’t have some kind of limits on who has access to what, we will continue to have the kind of shocking events that becoming more frequent — and a bit less shocking each time — as we become more and more desensitized to horrific acts of violence. Which are usually perpetrated by folks who are law-abiding citizens … right up until the moment they’re not.
Somewhere along the way we seem to have gone from a country where everyone pitched in to solve our problems to a country of spoiled brats, whose national anthem became “what’s in it for me?” We seem to have forgotten that America is a group effort, and that you have to have a bit of give and take when it comes to governing 300 million people. You can’t have everything you want, and everybody’s got to give something to make this all work. And to use the excuse that you’re a law-abiding citizen, therefore you don’t have to participate and give a little, is selfish, childish and destructive to society.
Folks, I have no idea how long I’m going to have the privilege of being allowed to write for the Finger Lakes Times, but I do hope it’s long enough to have this issue addressed — and solved — by the folks that we’ve elected to serve us here in America.